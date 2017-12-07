Sandwich Snafu: Ohio mom wants answers after she says school served moldy sandwich

An Ohio mother wants answers after she says her son was served what appears to be a moldy breakfast sandwich at his high school.

Cyron Rollie, a senior at South High School in Columbus sent pictures of the sandwich to his mother on Monday.

He said he was shocked at what he saw, and his mother sent out a warning on social media for students to check their lunches before they eat them.

Rollie's mother Tahira says she think the incident could have been avoided.

"Accidents happen. Things happen that's always out of somebody's control, but I said my main concern was if he would have swallowed that, seeing how that's one of his allergies, it would have been a situation where he had to be rushed to the emergency room," she told WCMH-TV.

"I can tell you that it was a confined incident that immediately addressed by the cafeteria crew and the principal at the school. No on intentionally served the pre-made sandwich with this hidden issue, and the student was given a replacement," Columbus City Schools spokesman Scott Varner said in a statement sent to WCMH-TV.

He also noted that every morning the district’s cafeterias serve about 25,000 healthy breakfasts or about 125,000 meals each week without complaint. Varner also suggested that if a student notices an issue with cafeteria food, to immediately bring it to the attention of the Professional Food Services team.