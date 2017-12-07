12.5 tons of cocaine seized by Coast Guard dropped off in Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard unloaded close to 12.5 tons of cocaine Thursday morning at Port Everglades in Hollywood, Florida.

The illicit substance has a street value of around $378 million, according to authorities.

The drugs were seized nearly two months ago from several ships in a joint mission with the Royal Canadian Navy. The drug busts happened in the eastern Pacific ocean. The cutter ship, the Escanaba, then made its way back to the Atlantic for the drop-off.

"Cutter Escanaba successfully interdicted five drug smuggling vessels, including self-propelled semi submersible vessel accounting for just over 6 tons of cocaine you see here today worth over $200 million," the ship's commander Michael Turdo told WTVJ.

There were 16 people arrested in the operation.