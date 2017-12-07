78-year-old man hit by Yakima police car expected to be OK

(AP) - A man hit by a Yakima police car while crossing the street suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



The Yakima Herald reports that the 78-year-old man hit Tuesday evening suffered a broken arm and a dislocated shoulder.



Yakima police say the officer involved is assigned as a school resource officer. The officer was leaving Eisenhower High School after working security for a basketball game when his patrol car hit the man.



Yakima police patrol Capt. Gary Jones said the officer did not appear to have been negligent and that the incident would be investigated similar to any other accident involving a pedestrian.



___



Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/6/2017 11:44:01 PM (GMT -8:00