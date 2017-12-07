Oregon mom dupes package thief with decoy full of dirty diapers

'Tis the season for package thieves.

After an Oregon mother says her 4-month-old son's Christmas pajamas stolen, she decided it was time to think outside the box.

Angie Bullock told ABC6 that she got an email from the store saying the package was delivered, but she never received it.

Bullock set up a decoy package, packed with the dirty diapers of her infant son and went viral after posting a picture of it on her Facebook page.

“I put it out on Sunday morning and it was gone by Monday afternoon,” Bullock told the Houston Chronicle. “The police thought it was hilarious and awesome.”

Bullock said she stuffed the package, which she marked with an Amazon shipping sleeve, with over 10 dirty diapers and a note inside that reads, “enjoy this you thief!”

Bullock is installing security cameras in front of her house, and encourages anyone shopping online this holiday season to sign for packages to avoid having them taken.