Spokane court docs: man arrested for hurting girlfriend

A fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend ended violently and now a 23-year-old man is behind bars charged with second degree assault and first degree kidnapping.

According to the court documents filed with Spokane County, the victim was so scared at one point, that she thought if she didn't go with the suspect, he would assault her.

It started at MOD Pizza off Newport Highway. According to court documents, a worker at MOD had noticed the victim was crying and the left side of her face was swollen.

23-year-old Dann Babcox is accused of hurting her. According to court documents, the victim told police she was waiting in the car near MOD with Babcox who she has been in a relationship with for the past two years.

They got into an argument. She told him she was going to get out but as she was trying to get out, court documents say Babcox kicked her in the ribs.

She says she got her leg caught in the car and Babcox pulled the car away, dragging her through the Rosauers parking lot. They eventually went back to MOD Pizza and he said quote, "Get back in the car…I'm gonna make this a lot worse for you."

She says she saw him hold a stun gun and he turned it on. According to court documents, she was scared that she was not free to leave and felt like if she didn't go with him, he was going to assault her.

Officers say the victim had black marks on her jeans, which they say are consistent with being scraped on black pavement.

Babcox is being held on a $10,000 bail.