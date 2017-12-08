Alabama high school students surprise teacher who lost his dog with a new puppy

An Alabama high school teacher is spending his holiday season with a new puppy, thanks to the generosity of his students.

Clements High School students in Athens, surprised their history teacher Troy Rogers at school last month with an 8-week-old golden retriever puppy.

Rogers' 11.5 year old golden named Chip ran away three weeks prior.

"They would ask if we had found Chip and I’d say, ‘No we haven’t yet. Thank you for asking,’ and we’d start our teaching day," Rogers told ABC News. "They did everything from offer to search for him to offer up prayers. They’d want a quick update and we’d get into our instruction."

The students decided to raise enough money to purchase a new puppy for their teacher; an 8-week-old golden.

"Everyone, meet our newest family member, Clementine!" Rogers wrote on his Facebook page.

Rogers and his wife let the students pick the puppy's name. They decided on Clementine after their school mascot.

"I love these kids. There are no words. I have offered to pay for the puppy, as I had no idea the kids were doing this. I would never have allowed such a thing. I will consequently be adding the estimated cost of the puppy to the senior fund, out of my pocket. I'm completely floored and blindsided by their kindness," the post continued.

Rogers said he plans to make a donation to the senior class fund equal to what they spent on Clementine to repay the students for their generosity.

He has also created a private Facebook page for Clementine, called "Clementine's Adoration Society," so the students can watch her develop and grow.