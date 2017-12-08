Ex-Arizona police officer acquitted in fatal hotel shooting

Ex-Arizona police officer acquitted in fatal hotel shootingPosted: Updated:
New Mexico gunman disguised himself as student to gain access to school
AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say the 21-year-old gunman who killed two students at a New Mexico high school disguised himself as a student to gain access to the school. San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen on Friday shared a message the gunman had written before the shooting on Thursday morning. It included a timeline of what the gunman had planned.>>
Body of woman missing since 2004 found in Kootenai County
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The body of a woman missing since 2004 has been found in a remote wooded area of Kootenai County. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the body of Christine Lott was discovered along a forest Service Road near Coeur d'Alene in February of 2016. The 34-year-old Priest River woman disappeared in March of 2004. This case is being investigated as a homicide in a cooperative effort with the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office an...>>
Family-owned business dealing with yet another AC unit theft
SPOKANE, Wash. - A small, family-owned business in Spokane is hit hard again when criminals take off with their industrial air conditioning unit. Dan Duncan and his wife have owned Party Palace for the past three decades. But in the last four years, they’ve had to deal with five of their air conditioning units getting stolen. He just replaced two units last spring, and even put a fence around it thinking it would prevent theft. The most recent>>
US Marshals searching for escaped prisoner, one of Washington's largest convicted Ponzi schemers
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a Washington state man who bilked investors out of more than $100 million in a Ponzi scheme has escaped from a federal prison in central California. According to The Seattle Times, prison officials say 55-year-old Frederick Berg was discovered missing Wednesday from a minimum-security work camp next to a penitentiary in Atwater, California. Berg in 2012 was sentenced to 18 years in after>>
Spokane court docs: man arrested for hurting girlfriend
SPOKANE, Wash.- A fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend ended violently and now a 23-year-old man is behind bars charged with second degree assault and first degree kidnapping.>>
The Latest: Elite race horses die in California wildfire
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on Southern California wildfires (all times local): 4:50 p.m. At least 20 homes have burned in a retirement community as a wildfire surges through northern San Diego County. The homes are burning in the tightly-packed Rancho Monserate Country Club community in the small city of Fallbrook. The wind-whipped blaze erupted Thursday afternoon and authorities say it's moving dangerously fast. Two people...>>
Oklahoma veterinarian removes 21 pacifiers from dog's stomach
EDMONDS, Okla. - Sometimes when things go missing, they reappear in strange places. An Oklahoma family learned this after a trip to the vet. They took their dog in for an x-ray after their 4-year-old Shar-Pei started losing weight. 4-year-old Dovey had eaten 21 pacifiers. "In 20 years, this is the craziest surgery I've ever done," Dr. Chris Rispoli with Gentle Care Animal Hospital told FOX 25 News. Dr. Rispoli says that Dovey's case is an>>
Freight train derails in New Jersey, causing commuter delays
UNION, N.J. (AP) - A freight train has derailed in New Jersey, causing delays on a busy commuter rail line just before the evening rush. A Conrail spokesman tells NJ.com the CSX Transportation train was on its way to Selkirk, New York, when it derailed at about 1:30 p.m. near the town of Union. Union police say no one was injured. The cause wasn't immediately known. At least 10 cars and a tanker derailed. The train was about 100 cars long. ...>>
Police: Getaway car ran out of gas after robbery, 2 arrested
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) - Police say a getaway car ran out of gas after an armed robbery near Atlanta, leading to the speedy arrest of two suspects. Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera says 18-year-old Najee Logan and 21-year-old Justin Larry were charged with armed robbery after their arrest early Tuesday after officers found the car on empty. Pihera's statement says the victim surrendered a wallet to two men at gunpoint in a grocery store parking lot about 1 a.m....>>
Vegas shooting survivors thank first responders with baskets
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Dozens of survivors of the mass shooting in Las Vegas are visiting hospitals, fire and police stations and other sites this week to thank first responders for their work during the night of Oct. 1. The survivors on Friday handed thank-you baskets to nurses and others at an emergency room west of the Las Vegas Strip that helped more than 50 patients after the shooting. Nurse Carolyn Hafen is the director of the emergency room at Spring Valley Hospital.>>
Injured Mount Vernon police officer retires after 32 years
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - A Mount Vernon police officer who was injured while on duty has retired after 32 years on the force. KOMO-TV reported Thursday that Officer Mike McClaughry's daughter announced in a Facebook post that her father officially retired on Nov. 30. According to the post, McClaughry has taken on multiple roles at the department such as the first local D.A.R.E. officer, a squad lead officer and a field training officer.>>
Idaho firefighters heading to California to help with fires
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho fire departments are sending firefighters to help with blazes in Southern California. KTVB-TV reports fire crews from Boise, Meridian, Kuna and Star left for California Thursday to help put out fires. The 17 volunteer firefighters signed up to go after California sent out a call for help to various states as part of an agreement among all 50 states to share their resources with each other during natural and man-made disasters.>>
Idaho, facing crowded prisons, to send inmates out of state
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - As many as 1,000 Idaho inmates could soon be serving out their time in out-of-state prisons as the state grapples with overcrowding at home. The inmates could end up in a private prison facility - despite Idaho's long history of trouble when it comes to getting some private prison providers to meet the terms of their contracts. Idaho Department of Correction Director Henry Atencio notified the Board of Correction and several lawmakers on Wednesday that...>>
New Mexico shooter was investigated in 2016 by FBI for threatening comments made online
AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a New Mexico high school (all times local): 11:30 a.m. The FBI says online comments made last year by a gunman who killed two students at a New Mexico high school had led them to conduct an investigation. Terry Wade, FBI special agent in charge in Albuquerque, told reporters Friday that the 21-year-old made generic comments in a gaming forum and the agency checked databases and interviewed him and his family in March ...>>
New Mexico gunman disguised himself as student to gain access to school
AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say the 21-year-old gunman who killed two students at a New Mexico high school disguised himself as a student to gain access to the school. San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen on Friday shared a message the gunman had written before the shooting on Thursday morning. It included a timeline of what the gunman had planned.>>
Learn what it takes to be a Spokane County Search & Rescue Member!
KHQ.COM - Learn what it takes to be a Spokane County Search & Rescue member and what training, equipment and time it takes to be an asset to the Sheriff's Office & our Community when there's an emergency. It takes a special kind of person to wake up in the middle of the night when it is raining and go into a land they are unfamiliar with, with only a map, compass, and a flashlight and look for someone they've never met.>>
