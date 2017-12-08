Ex-Arizona police officer acquitted in fatal hotel shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ex-Arizona police officer acquitted in fatal hotel shooting

PHOENIX (AP) - A former Arizona police officer has been acquitted in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man nearly two years ago at a hotel in a Phoenix suburb.
 
The acquittal on Thursday clears 27-year-old Philip Brailsford of criminal liability in the January 2016 shooting death of Daniel Shaver of Granbury, Texas.
 
Shaver was shot at a hotel in the community of Mesa as officers responded to a call that someone was pointing a gun out a window.
 
The shooting happened after Shaver was ordered to lay face-down in a hallway.
 
Brailsford says he fired when Shaver reached toward his back, as if he was pulling out a handgun.
 
Authorities say it looked like Shaver was pulling up his shorts that had fallen down as he was ordered to crawl toward officers.

