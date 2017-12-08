Learn what it takes to be a Spokane County Search & Rescue Membe - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Learn what it takes to be a Spokane County Search & Rescue Member!

Posted: Updated:

Search & Rescue (SAR) New Member Orientation

Learn what it takes to be a Spokane County Search & Rescue member! Deputy Thad Schultz & Volunteer Rob Brewer will let you know what training, equipment and time it takes to be an asset to the Sheriff's Office & our Community when there's an emergency.

Thursday, December 28, 2017

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Training Center – 6011 N. Chase Rd., Newman Lake, WA

The event is FREE but you MUST register HERE

Spokane County Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer, non-profit, search and rescue unit operating under the authority of the Spokane County Sheriff's Department. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Department assigns one full-time Deputy to the unit whose primary function is to coordinate the unit, oversee training, and manage search and rescue operations.

Spokane County Search and Rescue members provide search and rescue services in a wide range of environments including wilderness, alpine, and urban settings, in pleasant or extreme weather. The Spokane County Search and Rescue is a team of many that are bound by a single mission.  It takes a special kind of person to wake up in the middle of the night when it is raining and go into a land they are unfamiliar with, with only a map, compass, and a flashlight and look for someone they have never met. Search and rescue personnel are very unique and special people.

In addition to general search and rescue, Spokane County Search and Rescue offers specialized training and services in mountain rescue, technical rope rescue, avalanche rescue, K9, swift water rescue, and dive operations.  While our members are 100% volunteer, we are by no means amateurs and spend a significant amount of time in the classroom and in the field training.

Most of the training is provided at no cost to members through the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department. However, the cost of the equipment, gear, and clothing is the responsibility of the individual members, and is usually dual purpose for any other outdoor activities you may already participate in.

Spokane County Search and Rescue is holding a Search and Rescue Open House on Friday December 28, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., at the Sheriff’s Training Center located at 6011 N. Chase Rd. Newman Lake, WA 99025. This is a great opportunity to find out more information about our program and decide if you would like to join their team.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Airway Heights man arrested after inappropriate behavior towards little girl

    Airway Heights man arrested after inappropriate behavior towards little girl

    Friday, December 8 2017 9:23 PM EST2017-12-09 02:23:11 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- An Airway Heights man accused of saying something inappropriate to a little girl is now behind bars, thanks to our viewers and your tips to Airway Heights Police. Police say 26-year-old Daniel Hastings saw himself all over social media, called up police and was interviewed. Then, he was arrested at his home.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- An Airway Heights man accused of saying something inappropriate to a little girl is now behind bars, thanks to our viewers and your tips to Airway Heights Police. Police say 26-year-old Daniel Hastings saw himself all over social media, called up police and was interviewed. Then, he was arrested at his home.

    >>

  • New Mexico gunman disguised himself as student to gain access to school

    New Mexico gunman disguised himself as student to gain access to school

    Friday, December 8 2017 1:53 PM EST2017-12-08 18:53:07 GMT

    AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say the 21-year-old gunman who killed two students at a New Mexico high school disguised himself as a student to gain access to the school. San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen on Friday shared a message the gunman had written before the shooting on Thursday morning. It included a timeline of what the gunman had planned.

    >>

    AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say the 21-year-old gunman who killed two students at a New Mexico high school disguised himself as a student to gain access to the school. San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen on Friday shared a message the gunman had written before the shooting on Thursday morning. It included a timeline of what the gunman had planned.

    >>

  • SWAT, SVIU, Air 1, K9s, & Deputies team up to takedown drugs

    SWAT, SVIU, Air 1, K9s, & Deputies team up to takedown drugs

    Friday, December 8 2017 6:26 PM EST2017-12-08 23:26:22 GMT
    On December 1, 2017, prior to 5:00 p.m., the Spokane Valley SWAT Team, SVIU Detectives, Spokane Valley Deputies & K9s, served a search warrant at a residence on McCabe just north of Sprague in Spokane Valley.    The search warrant was obtained as part of an ongoing SVIU investigation into the Possession and Sales of Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine & Heroin) and the associated criminal activity at the residence.     As the SWAT Team d...>>
    On December 1, 2017, prior to 5:00 p.m., the Spokane Valley SWAT Team, SVIU Detectives, Spokane Valley Deputies & K9s, served a search warrant at a residence on McCabe just north of Sprague in Spokane Valley.    The search warrant was obtained as part of an ongoing SVIU investigation into the Possession and Sales of Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine & Heroin) and the associated criminal activity at the residence.     As the SWAT Team d...>>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 8th

    Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 8th

    Friday, December 8 2017 4:13 PM EST2017-12-08 21:13:09 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 8th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 8th.

    >>

  • Grand opening of Spokane Riverfront Park's Ice Ribbon

    Grand opening of Spokane Riverfront Park's Ice Ribbon

    Friday, December 8 2017 11:46 PM EST2017-12-09 04:46:09 GMT

    December 8, 2017 marks the grand opening of Spokane Riverfront Park's iconic Ice Ribbon. Here are some pictures taken during tonight's historic event. 

    >>

    December 8, 2017 marks the grand opening of Spokane Riverfront Park's iconic Ice Ribbon. Here are some pictures taken during tonight's historic event. 

    >>

  • The Latest: Trump says his agenda 'cannot afford' Moore loss

    The Latest: Trump says his agenda 'cannot afford' Moore loss

    Friday, December 8 2017 10:54 PM EST2017-12-09 03:54:59 GMT

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):    9:05 p.m. President Donald Trump is urging voters to elect embattled Republican candidate Roy Moore in next week's Alabama Senate race in spite of sexual misconduct allegations. Trump says at a rally in nearby Pensacola, Florida, that he needs more Republicans in the House and Senate to help him pass his agenda. He says the GOP "cannot afford to lose a seat in the very...

    >>

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):    9:05 p.m. President Donald Trump is urging voters to elect embattled Republican candidate Roy Moore in next week's Alabama Senate race in spite of sexual misconduct allegations. Trump says at a rally in nearby Pensacola, Florida, that he needs more Republicans in the House and Senate to help him pass his agenda. He says the GOP "cannot afford to lose a seat in the very...

    >>
    •   