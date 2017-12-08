Search & Rescue (SAR) New Member Orientation



Learn what it takes to be a Spokane County Search & Rescue member! Deputy Thad Schultz & Volunteer Rob Brewer will let you know what training, equipment and time it takes to be an asset to the Sheriff's Office & our Community when there's an emergency.

Thursday, December 28, 2017

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Training Center – 6011 N. Chase Rd., Newman Lake, WA

The event is FREE but you MUST register HERE

Spokane County Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer, non-profit, search and rescue unit operating under the authority of the Spokane County Sheriff's Department. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Department assigns one full-time Deputy to the unit whose primary function is to coordinate the unit, oversee training, and manage search and rescue operations.



Spokane County Search and Rescue members provide search and rescue services in a wide range of environments including wilderness, alpine, and urban settings, in pleasant or extreme weather. The Spokane County Search and Rescue is a team of many that are bound by a single mission. It takes a special kind of person to wake up in the middle of the night when it is raining and go into a land they are unfamiliar with, with only a map, compass, and a flashlight and look for someone they have never met. Search and rescue personnel are very unique and special people.



In addition to general search and rescue, Spokane County Search and Rescue offers specialized training and services in mountain rescue, technical rope rescue, avalanche rescue, K9, swift water rescue, and dive operations. While our members are 100% volunteer, we are by no means amateurs and spend a significant amount of time in the classroom and in the field training.



Most of the training is provided at no cost to members through the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department. However, the cost of the equipment, gear, and clothing is the responsibility of the individual members, and is usually dual purpose for any other outdoor activities you may already participate in.



