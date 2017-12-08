Injured Mount Vernon police officer retires after 32 years - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Injured Mount Vernon police officer retires after 32 years

Posted: Updated:
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. -

(AP) - A Mount Vernon police officer who was injured while on duty has retired after 32 years on the force.
  
KOMO-TV reported Thursday that Officer Mike McClaughry's daughter announced in a Facebook post that her father officially retired on Nov. 30.
  
According to the post, McClaughry has taken on multiple roles at the department such as the first local D.A.R.E. officer, a squad lead officer and a field training officer.
  
He was shot in the back of the head while responding to a 911 call on Dec. 2016.
  
The shooting not only left him nearly blind, but also caused him short-term memory problems.
  
After he returned home from the hospital, McClaughry received the Washington State Law Enforcement Medal of Honor and a Purple Heart Medal from the police department.
  
___
  
Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/8/2017 7:24:48 AM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Airway Heights man arrested after inappropriate behavior towards little girl

    Airway Heights man arrested after inappropriate behavior towards little girl

    Friday, December 8 2017 9:23 PM EST2017-12-09 02:23:11 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- An Airway Heights man accused of saying something inappropriate to a little girl is now behind bars, thanks to our viewers and your tips to Airway Heights Police. Police say 26-year-old Daniel Hastings saw himself all over social media, called up police and was interviewed. Then, he was arrested at his home.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- An Airway Heights man accused of saying something inappropriate to a little girl is now behind bars, thanks to our viewers and your tips to Airway Heights Police. Police say 26-year-old Daniel Hastings saw himself all over social media, called up police and was interviewed. Then, he was arrested at his home.

    >>

  • New Mexico gunman disguised himself as student to gain access to school

    New Mexico gunman disguised himself as student to gain access to school

    Friday, December 8 2017 1:53 PM EST2017-12-08 18:53:07 GMT

    AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say the 21-year-old gunman who killed two students at a New Mexico high school disguised himself as a student to gain access to the school. San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen on Friday shared a message the gunman had written before the shooting on Thursday morning. It included a timeline of what the gunman had planned.

    >>

    AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say the 21-year-old gunman who killed two students at a New Mexico high school disguised himself as a student to gain access to the school. San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen on Friday shared a message the gunman had written before the shooting on Thursday morning. It included a timeline of what the gunman had planned.

    >>

  • SWAT, SVIU, Air 1, K9s, & Deputies team up to takedown drugs

    SWAT, SVIU, Air 1, K9s, & Deputies team up to takedown drugs

    Friday, December 8 2017 6:26 PM EST2017-12-08 23:26:22 GMT
    On December 1, 2017, prior to 5:00 p.m., the Spokane Valley SWAT Team, SVIU Detectives, Spokane Valley Deputies & K9s, served a search warrant at a residence on McCabe just north of Sprague in Spokane Valley.    The search warrant was obtained as part of an ongoing SVIU investigation into the Possession and Sales of Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine & Heroin) and the associated criminal activity at the residence.     As the SWAT Team d...>>
    On December 1, 2017, prior to 5:00 p.m., the Spokane Valley SWAT Team, SVIU Detectives, Spokane Valley Deputies & K9s, served a search warrant at a residence on McCabe just north of Sprague in Spokane Valley.    The search warrant was obtained as part of an ongoing SVIU investigation into the Possession and Sales of Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine & Heroin) and the associated criminal activity at the residence.     As the SWAT Team d...>>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 8th

    Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 8th

    Friday, December 8 2017 4:13 PM EST2017-12-08 21:13:09 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 8th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 8th.

    >>

  • Grand opening of Spokane Riverfront Park's Ice Ribbon

    Grand opening of Spokane Riverfront Park's Ice Ribbon

    Friday, December 8 2017 11:46 PM EST2017-12-09 04:46:09 GMT

    December 8, 2017 marks the grand opening of Spokane Riverfront Park's iconic Ice Ribbon. Here are some pictures taken during tonight's historic event. 

    >>

    December 8, 2017 marks the grand opening of Spokane Riverfront Park's iconic Ice Ribbon. Here are some pictures taken during tonight's historic event. 

    >>

  • The Latest: Trump says his agenda 'cannot afford' Moore loss

    The Latest: Trump says his agenda 'cannot afford' Moore loss

    Friday, December 8 2017 10:54 PM EST2017-12-09 03:54:59 GMT

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):    9:05 p.m. President Donald Trump is urging voters to elect embattled Republican candidate Roy Moore in next week's Alabama Senate race in spite of sexual misconduct allegations. Trump says at a rally in nearby Pensacola, Florida, that he needs more Republicans in the House and Senate to help him pass his agenda. He says the GOP "cannot afford to lose a seat in the very...

    >>

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):    9:05 p.m. President Donald Trump is urging voters to elect embattled Republican candidate Roy Moore in next week's Alabama Senate race in spite of sexual misconduct allegations. Trump says at a rally in nearby Pensacola, Florida, that he needs more Republicans in the House and Senate to help him pass his agenda. He says the GOP "cannot afford to lose a seat in the very...

    >>
    •   