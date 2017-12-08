Injured Mount Vernon police officer retires after 32 years

(AP) - A Mount Vernon police officer who was injured while on duty has retired after 32 years on the force.



KOMO-TV reported Thursday that Officer Mike McClaughry's daughter announced in a Facebook post that her father officially retired on Nov. 30.



According to the post, McClaughry has taken on multiple roles at the department such as the first local D.A.R.E. officer, a squad lead officer and a field training officer.



He was shot in the back of the head while responding to a 911 call on Dec. 2016.



The shooting not only left him nearly blind, but also caused him short-term memory problems.



After he returned home from the hospital, McClaughry received the Washington State Law Enforcement Medal of Honor and a Purple Heart Medal from the police department.



