Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 8th

A runaway teenager from Ohio used a risky means of transport to get across Indiana: Riding on the exterior catwalk of a semi-truck.

Indiana State Police said in a news release the 17-year-old boy, who was not identified, was found riding on the truck around 9 a.m. Tuesday at a weigh station on Interstate 65 in Seymour, located about 60 miles south of Indianapolis.

"We were just running trucks through like we do every day just weighing them," State Police Motor Carrier Inspector Mike Buckley told FOX59. "And I happened to catch a face coming out behind one of the trucks on the tractor."

Buckley said the teenager was crouched down on the catwalk platform between the cab and trailer of the truck. When the teen realized he had been spotted, Buckley said he slipped and fell off the truck, which had stopped to be weighed at the station.

"Oh, it was very obvious there was a person sitting back there," he said.

The inspector then called an ISP trooper stationed at the facility, and the trooper tried to track down the truck as it started to drive away.

"He chased the truck down the ramp, got the truck stopped at the end of the ramp, and the kid was gone," he told FOX59. "So we started searching the truck, and he had actually climbed under the truck."

When police eventually found the 17-year-old, Buckley said he was covered in diesel fuel and grime, only wearing a hooded sweatshirt on a morning when temperatures were in the low 40's.

"The driver had no clue he was even back there," Buckley said. "He was very shocked. He was very scared, thinking the kid could have fell off."

Indiana State Police told FOX59 the teenager had originally run away from Shelby, Ohio and went with a friend to Louisville, KY.

After his friend got a ride back to Ohio, the 17-year-old was left behind. So he hopped on the back of the semi at a truck stop in Louisville without knowing the driver's destination.

The teen rode on the outside of the truck through southern Indiana for 55 miles before Buckley spotted him at the weigh station in Seymour.

"He was very lucky he didn't fall off between Kentucky and here," Buckley said. "I've heard stories of people hitching rides on trains, but never semis."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) - A man is accused of sending a barrage of obscene and harassing text messages to an officer who gave him a citation in Maryland.

The Washington Post reports a Montgomery County officer started receiving text messages from 34-year-old Eugene Matusevitch after a seven-minute traffic court trial on Nov.14.

He's accused of writing, "You there fatboy? On a donut break?" One message contained the officer's Social Security number.

Matusevitch was charged with several offenses including harassing electronic communication. His attorney said it's too early to know if the accusations are accurate or how his client will plead.

A no-turn sign at an intersection brought the officer and Matusevitch together. The officer testified that a driver made a swift turn and that he'd signaled him to stop.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Laurel man has become a city council member without running for office.

Richard Klose says he got a phone call after the Nov. 4 election telling him he was the winner of the race for the Ward 4 position, a race he didn't know he was in.

The Billing Gazette reported Monday the post opened up after outgoing council member Tom Nelson decided to run for mayor this year.

Klose secured the position as a write-in candidate with just three votes.

Fifty-two votes were cast in Ward 4 and no one received more than Klose.

He's accepted the position and will be sworn in on Jan. 2.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (AP) - A nearly 12-foot-tall sculpture of Bigfoot has been erected in an upstate New York town where some say the legendary creature stalks the woods.

Paul Thompson told The Post-Star of Glens Falls that he got the idea for the statue after meeting people looking for Bigfoot around Whitehall, New York, located on the Vermont border between the Adirondacks and the Green Mountains.

Thompson paid a local artist for an 11-foot-8-inch-high, half-ton steel sculpture that depicts Bigfoot in full stride. He placed the sculpture in front of his business, the Vermont Marble, Granite, Slate & Soapstone Co.

Bigfoot's head is covered with a large red-and-white Santa Claus hat.

Thompson says people driving by have pulled over to get a better look at the towering ape-like figure since its unveiling Saturday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A sandwich shop in West Virginia's capital plans to expand next week to add craft beer and ax throwing.

Chadrick Harper, owner of the Lucky Dill Deli, tells WSAZ-TV the addition will be called "Axes and Ales" and will allow customers to hurl real axes into a wooden target.

Starting Dec. 14, the Charleston business expects to have five ax-throwing courts open Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

There are rules.

You have to be 21 to play and get safety training. It costs $40 to reserve one court, separated from others by Plexiglas dividers, for one hour. Up to four can play.

A projector displays the target, tells people when to throw and when to pull an ax off the target to ensure that no one is in the line of fire.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) - The stench of bat feces has forced a New Hampshire elementary school to close eight classrooms and work on repairs.

Nashua's The Telegraph newspaper reports a teacher first noticed the odor around Nov. 21 at the James Mastricola Upper Elementary School in Merrimack.

Maintenance crews thought it was a dead mouse and called in a company that found bat feces in a cavity between an exterior brick wall and an inside block. Crews have tented off the outside wall, removed bricks and sealed off affected areas.

Matt Shevenell, the Merrimack School District's assistant superintendent for business, says classrooms are being cleaned and the air tested to make sure there are no spores from bat poop. Students are expected back in the classrooms by February.

No bats have been discovered.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - Officials on the Georgia coast are trying to get to the bottom of a stinky problem.

Residents of St. Simons Island have been complaining of foul odors around a major intersection. Utility officials point the finger at gases building up in the sewer pipes and leaking through a manhole in the road.

The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is working to snuff out the smell. The Brunswick News reports workers are testing sewage in different parts of the system until they can find the source of the gas.

Commission deputy director Andrew Burroughs says a high concentration of sulfides in the wastewater system is one of several possible causes for the strong odors. He says chemicals could be used to mask the smell or eliminate its source.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The widow of an Illinois man who drowned in 2012 after being attacked by a swan filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday.

Anthony Hensley, 37, was attacked by a swan while kayaking in a retention pond at the Bay Colony condominium complex in Maine Township, Illinois in April 2012.

Hensley was reportedly attacked by a swan and at some point fell into the water. Hensley - who was wearing boots and heavy clothing - drowned before he could make it to land.

His death was ruled an accident.

Hensley's widow field a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court against the property management companies that owned and operated Bay Colony, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Hensley's widow is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.

The Tribune said it reached out to the companies named in the suit, but did not hear back.

His widow's lawsuit stated that the companies' and the homeowners/condominium associations' negligence caused her husband's death.

The lawsuit contended that the companies "should have known the swans are strongly territorial with a dangerous propensity to attack," and that they should be held liable for "knowingly keeping dangerous animals on the premises."

Swans, known for being territorial and aggressive, are often used by property management to keep the population of geese from growing too large.

Hensley was a frequent visitor at the Bay Colony complex, where he was tasked with taking care of the swans. He often brought his kayak to feed and tend to the birds, the Chicago Tribune reported.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOSTON (AP) - Tired of drivers speeding through a school zone, a Boston physical education teacher turned to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for help.

The Boston Globe reports Sam Balto placed laminated cutouts of the player's face on pedestrian crossing signs outside an elementary school in the city's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday.

Balto says he watched drivers speed through the 20-mph zone for months. The teacher used a speed radar monitor and posted the results on Twitter, clocking drivers between 30 and 56 mph.

Crosswalk posts were recently placed in the street near the school, but Balto says drivers would hit them and knock them over.

He placed the Brady images on the posts with the hope that people would slow down. And Balto says it "absolutely" worked.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As details continue to emerge surrounding Hollywood's multiple sexual harassment scandals, the timing couldn't have been any weightier for a handful of beauty pageant hopefuls to declare they're not just a piece of meat - by dressing up in raw meat.

In promotion of the seventh annual Miss Bumbum Brazil pageant, five contestants donned 110 pounds of raw prime beef steaks, or so-called "beef-kinis," in photos that graced the invitations for the infamous posterior pageant, the Huffington Post reports.

"We are not just a piece of meat. We are blamed for being too sexy. And with Hollywood actresses, what was the excuse?" a contestant told Brazilian media outlets, according to the Mirror.

Likewise, pageant coordinators also endorsed the meatier meaning of the images.

"Women are not just a piece of meat," Miss Bumbum organizers told SplashNews, Huff Post reports.

Puns aside, this wouldn't be the first time that the Miss Bumbum pageant has made headlines for its publicity stunts. Last year, promotional photos of the contestants re-enacting "The Last Supper" by Leonardo DaVinci in barely-there swimsuits had Brazilian Catholics up in arms.

Ultimately, the Miss Bumbum competition was held on Nov. 6 in San Paulo, with Amazonas' Rosie Oliveira taking the top prize to become Miss Bumbum Brazil 2017, The Sun reports. She wore an actual bikini to the festivities, according to photographs.

