Police: Getaway car ran out of gas after robbery, 2 arrested

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -

 (AP) - Police say a getaway car ran out of gas after an armed robbery near Atlanta, leading to the speedy arrest of two suspects.
  
Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera says 18-year-old Najee Logan and 21-year-old Justin Larry were charged with armed robbery after their arrest early Tuesday after officers found the car on empty.
  
Pihera's statement says the victim surrendered a wallet to two men at gunpoint in a grocery store parking lot about 1 a.m. Tuesday in a greater Atlanta suburb. Police say officers found the car about 15 minutes later with Logan and Larry inside.
  
Both men were jailed, and police didn't say if they have lawyers.
  
Pihera says it's fortunate the victim wasn't hurt, chalking up the arrests to what she called "poor planning" by the suspects.

12/8/2017 1:38:22 PM (GMT -8:00)

    •   