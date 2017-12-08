Freight train derails in New Jersey, causing commuter delays

(AP) - A freight train has derailed in New Jersey, causing delays on a busy commuter rail line just before the evening rush.



A Conrail spokesman tells NJ.com the CSX Transportation train was on its way to Selkirk, New York, when it derailed at about 1:30 p.m. near the town of Union.



Union police say no one was injured. The cause wasn't immediately known.



At least 10 cars and a tanker derailed. The train was about 100 cars long.



The derailment happened on a stretch of track that's also used by NJ Transit. Service was suspended on NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line between Newark Penn Station and Cranford.



A NJ Transit spokeswoman says buses are honoring rail tickets.



