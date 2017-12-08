Oklahoma veterinarian removes 21 pacifiers from dog's stomach

Sometimes when things go missing, they reappear in strange places.

An Oklahoma family learned this after a trip to the vet.

They took their dog in for an x-ray after their 4-year-old Shar-Pei started losing weight.

4-year-old Dovey had eaten 21 pacifiers.

"In 20 years, this is the craziest surgery I've ever done," Dr. Chris Rispoli with Gentle Care Animal Hospital told FOX 25 News.

Dr. Rispoli says that Dovey's case is an unusual one, but it serves as a reminder to put things away and keep them out of reach for pets.

Dovey is set to return home to her pacifier-proof home today.