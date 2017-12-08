SWAT, SVIU, Air 1, K9s, & Deputies team up to takedown drugs

On December 1, 2017, prior to 5:00 p.m., the Spokane Valley SWAT Team, SVIU Detectives, Spokane Valley Deputies & K9s, served a search warrant at a residence on McCabe just north of Sprague in Spokane Valley.

The search warrant was obtained as part of an ongoing SVIU investigation into the Possession and Sales of Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine & Heroin) and the associated criminal activity at the residence.

As the SWAT Team deployed at the location with Air 1 overhead, two subjects, 47-year-old Casey E. Hartman and 26-year-old Colton P. Kilgallen, ran from the location.

Hartman ran directly toward the location Deputy Clay Hilton and his partner K9 Bane were positioned. As Hartman approached, Deputy Hilton identified himself and the presence of K9 Bane. He ordered Hartman to get on the ground but Hartman ignored the order, changed direction and continued running as he reached into his waistband. Hartman pulled out a handgun from his waistband but fumbled it as he ran and it fell to the ground. Hartman hesitated, looked down at the pistol and started to run again. Deputy Hilton and K9 Bane repositioned themselves to intercept Hartman as he continued to flee. Hartman continued to ignore commands to stop and warnings K9 Bane would be used if he didn’t surrender. Deputy Hilton released K9 Bane, who quickly closed the distance and made contact with Hartman, taking him to the ground. Hartman was taken into custody without further incident. When it was recovered, the pistol was determined to be a realistic looking pellet gun. After being advised of his rights, Hartman admitted the pistol looked real and he was only trying to get rid of it.

Kilgallen was quickly taken into custody by SVIU Detectives as he tried to flee the area. Kilgallen was found to be in possession of approximately an ounce of methamphetamine along with heroin. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

After SWAT Team Members safely secured the location, SVIU Detectives began the search and conducted interviews.

Five subjects were initially detained but were not charged and released at the scene.

The primary focus of the investigation, 57-year-old Chris D. Bain was arrested. He was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for six counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver but was subsequently released on his own recognizance the next day after his court appearance.

Monday, after a search warrant was served for a vehicle seized at the residence, 28-year-old Shayla K. Grafe was arrested and booked for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are possible.

While at the scene, Investigators and Deputies received an unexpected but welcomed response from some of the neighbors who thanked them for addressing a neighborhood nuisance.

This outcome is an example of our Community working with us to address the sales of illegal drugs and criminal activity in our neighborhoods. This was a large operation, involving multiple assets of the Spokane Valley Police and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office as they worked to safely approach several subjects at a residence known for criminal activity and sales of illegal drugs. Due to effective planning and teamwork, this operation was accomplished safely, while contacting and arresting the suspects at the location.