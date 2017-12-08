The Latest: Fast-moving flames force people in Southern California to flee quickly

The Latest: Fast-moving flames force people in Southern California to flee quicklyPosted: Updated:
Airway Heights man arrested after inappropriate behavior towards little girl
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- An Airway Heights man accused of saying something inappropriate to a little girl is now behind bars, thanks to our viewers and your tips to Airway Heights Police. Police say 26-year-old Daniel Hastings saw himself all over social media, called up police and was interviewed. Then, he was arrested at his home.>>
New Mexico gunman disguised himself as student to gain access to school
AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say the 21-year-old gunman who killed two students at a New Mexico high school disguised himself as a student to gain access to the school. San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen on Friday shared a message the gunman had written before the shooting on Thursday morning. It included a timeline of what the gunman had planned.>>
SWAT, SVIU, Air 1, K9s, & Deputies team up to takedown drugs
SWAT, SVIU, Air 1, K9s, & Deputies team up to takedown drugs
On December 1, 2017, prior to 5:00 p.m., the Spokane Valley SWAT Team, SVIU Detectives, Spokane Valley Deputies & K9s, served a search warrant at a residence on McCabe just north of Sprague in Spokane Valley. The search warrant was obtained as part of an ongoing SVIU investigation into the Possession and Sales of Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine & Heroin) and the associated criminal activity at the residence. As the SWAT Team d...
PHOTOS: Dog 'arrested' for slain elf on the shelf
SAN JUAN, NM - A Sheriff's Office in New Mexico is investigating a holiday horror after an employee's family awoke to a "gruesome scene" of a slain elf on the shelf. Shane Ferrari, a candidate running for Sheriff of San Juan, took to his Facebook page to post the breaking news. "Suspect in custody," Ferrari posted along with a makeshift mugshot of Josie, the Ferrari family's beloved dog who also was nicknamed "The Mutt" in the>>
US Marshals searching for escaped prisoner, one of Washington's largest convicted Ponzi schemers
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a Washington state man who bilked investors out of more than $100 million in a Ponzi scheme has escaped from a federal prison in central California. According to The Seattle Times, prison officials say 55-year-old Frederick Berg was discovered missing Wednesday from a minimum-security work camp next to a penitentiary in Atwater, California. Berg in 2012 was sentenced to 18 years in after>>
Body of woman missing since 2004 found in Kootenai County
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The body of a woman missing since 2004 has been found in a remote wooded area of Kootenai County. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the body of Christine Lott was discovered along a forest Service Road near Coeur d'Alene in February of 2016. The 34-year-old Priest River woman disappeared in March of 2004. This case is being investigated as a homicide in a cooperative effort with the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office an...>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 8th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 8th.>>
Grand opening of Spokane Riverfront Park's Ice Ribbon
December 8, 2017 marks the grand opening of Spokane Riverfront Park's iconic Ice Ribbon. Here are some pictures taken during tonight's historic event.>>
The Latest: Trump says his agenda 'cannot afford' Moore loss
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST): 9:05 p.m. President Donald Trump is urging voters to elect embattled Republican candidate Roy Moore in next week's Alabama Senate race in spite of sexual misconduct allegations. Trump says at a rally in nearby Pensacola, Florida, that he needs more Republicans in the House and Senate to help him pass his agenda. He says the GOP "cannot afford to lose a seat in the very...>>
Helping students handling homelessness this holiday season
SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Public Schools says right now, at least 150 high school students are either homeless or living without the support of their parents. Needless to say, they could use some extra help this season. The district says they have what's called the Heart program and they want to give a gift card to each high school student in their program that's experiencing homelessness.>>
Airway Heights man arrested after inappropriate behavior towards little girl
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- An Airway Heights man accused of saying something inappropriate to a little girl is now behind bars, thanks to our viewers and your tips to Airway Heights Police. Police say 26-year-old Daniel Hastings saw himself all over social media, called up police and was interviewed. Then, he was arrested at his home.>>
PHOTOS: Dog 'arrested' for slain elf on the shelf
SAN JUAN, NM - A Sheriff's Office in New Mexico is investigating a holiday horror after an employee's family awoke to a "gruesome scene" of a slain elf on the shelf. Shane Ferrari, a candidate running for Sheriff of San Juan, took to his Facebook page to post the breaking news. "Suspect in custody," Ferrari posted along with a makeshift mugshot of Josie, the Ferrari family's beloved dog who also was nicknamed "The Mutt" in the>>
The Latest: Fast-moving flames force people in Southern California to flee quickly
FALLBROOK, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on Southern California wildfires (all times local): 3 p.m. The California wildfires drove retirees from a mobile home park north of San Diego with only minutes to spare. Ferocious winds whipped sparks into massive infernos that have destroyed more than 500 buildings, killed dozens of horses and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee from their homes. The flames have burned nearly 250 square miles (650 ...>>
SWAT, SVIU, Air 1, K9s, & Deputies team up to takedown drugs
SWAT, SVIU, Air 1, K9s, & Deputies team up to takedown drugs
On December 1, 2017, prior to 5:00 p.m., the Spokane Valley SWAT Team, SVIU Detectives, Spokane Valley Deputies & K9s, served a search warrant at a residence on McCabe just north of Sprague in Spokane Valley. The search warrant was obtained as part of an ongoing SVIU investigation into the Possession and Sales of Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine & Heroin) and the associated criminal activity at the residence. As the SWAT Team d...
Oklahoma veterinarian removes 21 pacifiers from dog's stomach
EDMONDS, Okla. - Sometimes when things go missing, they reappear in strange places. An Oklahoma family learned this after a trip to the vet. They took their dog in for an x-ray after their 4-year-old Shar-Pei started losing weight. 4-year-old Dovey had eaten 21 pacifiers. "In 20 years, this is the craziest surgery I've ever done," Dr. Chris Rispoli with Gentle Care Animal Hospital told FOX 25 News. Dr. Rispoli says that Dovey's case is an>>
Freight train derails in New Jersey, causing commuter delays
UNION, N.J. (AP) - A freight train has derailed in New Jersey, causing delays on a busy commuter rail line just before the evening rush. A Conrail spokesman tells NJ.com the CSX Transportation train was on its way to Selkirk, New York, when it derailed at about 1:30 p.m. near the town of Union. Union police say no one was injured. The cause wasn't immediately known. At least 10 cars and a tanker derailed. The train was about 100 cars long. ...>>
