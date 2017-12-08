Airway Heights man arrested after inappropriate behavior towards little girl

An Airway Heights man accused of saying something inappropriate to a little girl is now behind bars, thanks to our viewers and your tips to Airway Heights Police.

Police say 26-year-old Daniel Hastings saw himself all over social media, called up police and was interviewed. Then, he was arrested at his home.

According to police, it began at the dollar store. A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were about to head out, when police say Hastings walked past and told her daughter he liked her shoes. It was a little odd.

The mom then took her daughter to Walmart right down the road. Her daughter went through another aisle and police say the same man from the dollar store approached the girl again, and this time he said something inappropriate.

Luckily, an off duty Spokane Police Officer was there to help the little girl and saw what had happened.

Hastings got away but not for long. He was arrested late Thursday night. Hastings remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.

In court, the state told the judge Daniel Hastings has three previous convictions for the same crime. He's now facing charges of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.