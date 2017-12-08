Helping students handling homelessness this holiday season

Spokane Public Schools says right now, at least 150 high school students are either homeless or living without the support of their parents. Needless to say, they could use some extra help this season.

The district says they have what's called the Heart program and they want to give a gift card to each high school student in their program that's experiencing homelessness.

Brett Dodd with the Spokane Public School district says if you want to help a student out, all you have to do is donate a gift card. It can help with food, school supplies, and even clothes. It can be any amount $10, $15, $25, etc. You can get the gift cards from big box stores like Fred Meyer or Walmart.

"It's really rewarding. The degree of community support has been phenomenal," said Dodd.

You can bring the gift cards to the administrative building located at 200 N Bernard St to the front desk where they will keep it secure.

It then gets distributed throughout the schools.

The school district will be collecting gift cards until December 15, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.