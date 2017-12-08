Grand opening of Spokane Riverfront Park's Ice Ribbon

UNION, N.J. (AP) - A freight train has derailed in New Jersey, causing delays on a busy commuter rail line just before the evening rush. A Conrail spokesman tells NJ.com the CSX Transportation train was on its way to Selkirk, New York, when it derailed at about 1:30 p.m. near the town of Union. Union police say no one was injured. The cause wasn't immediately known. At least 10 cars and a tanker derailed. The train was about 100 cars long. ...