Ex-aide: Rep. Franks offered $5 million to carry his child

Airway Heights man arrested after inappropriate behavior towards little girl
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- An Airway Heights man accused of saying something inappropriate to a little girl is now behind bars, thanks to our viewers and your tips to Airway Heights Police. Police say 26-year-old Daniel Hastings saw himself all over social media, called up police and was interviewed. Then, he was arrested at his home.>>
SWAT, SVIU, Air 1, K9s, & Deputies team up to takedown drugs
PHOTOS: Dog 'arrested' for slain elf on the shelf
SAN JUAN, NM - A Sheriff's Office in New Mexico is investigating a holiday horror after an employee's family awoke to a "gruesome scene" of a slain elf on the shelf. Shane Ferrari, a candidate running for Sheriff of San Juan, took to his Facebook page to post the breaking news. "Suspect in custody," Ferrari posted along with a makeshift mugshot of Josie, the Ferrari family's beloved dog who also was nicknamed "The Mutt" in the>>
New Mexico gunman disguised himself as student to gain access to school
AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say the 21-year-old gunman who killed two students at a New Mexico high school disguised himself as a student to gain access to the school. San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen on Friday shared a message the gunman had written before the shooting on Thursday morning. It included a timeline of what the gunman had planned.>>
Woman claims surgeon talked on cellphone during operation
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) - A suburban New York City woman has sued a doctor, claiming he used his cellphone to take a language test while operating on her. The Journal News reports 70-year-old Mary Edwards, of Port Chester, filed a lawsuit Monday in state Supreme Court against Dr. Eric Fishman and his employer, Westmed Medical Group.>>
Grand opening of Spokane Riverfront Park's Ice Ribbon
December 8, 2017 marks the grand opening of Spokane Riverfront Park's iconic Ice Ribbon. Here are some pictures taken during tonight's historic event.>>
Could a law to bring down the mob be used in Weinstein case?
NEW YORK (AP) - Federal racketeering law has been used since the late 1970s to bring down mob bosses. Could it be used to prosecute Harvey Weinstein? Lawyers for six actresses who say they were sexually assaulted by the movie producer filed a lawsuit in New York arguing that Weinstein was, essentially, a racketeer who used a legion of enablers and employees to cover up complaints.>>
N. Idaho man gets 30 years for sex with minors
POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho man who had sex with two minor girls after meeting them online has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler John Kelley of Post Falls received the sentence Thursday in 1st District Court and must serve four years before becoming eligible for parole.>>
Spokane man with knife screaming to be shot taken into custody
SPOKANE, Wash. - Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Spokane Police officers were called to an apartment complex at 217 E. 2nd for a report of a disorderly man inside. Neighbors reported hearing a man breaking stuff and smashing out glass windows. They told officers they believed he was inside his own apartment.>>
Man injured while building pipe bomb in home near Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE, Wash. - A 55-year-old Soap Lake man is hospitalized after being injured Friday evening by a pipe bomb he was building inside his home. Neighbors near the 100 block of Adrian Avenue Northwest in Lakeview called deputies around 6 p.m. to complain about the sound of fireworks.>>
Archaeologists discover 2 ancient tombs in Egypt's Luxor
LUXOR, Egypt (AP) - Egypt's Antiquities Ministry says archaeologists have discovered two ancient tombs in the southern city of Luxor. The ministry said Saturday that one tomb has five entrances leading to a rectangular hall, and contains painted wooden funerary masks, clay vessels and a mummy wrapped in linen.>>
US wants world to isolate N. Korea, but what's that mean?
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's U.N. ambassador has urged the world to sever diplomatic ties with North Korea. But what's that mean? Should all embassies close? How about those providing U.S. with intelligence? And what of Sweden, which helps with imprisoned Americans?>>
Wolves do not appear to hurt deer, elk, other ungulates
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The growing population of wolves in eastern Washington state does not appear to be hurting the populations of deer, elk and other ungulates. A report issued this week by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife looked at ungulate populations between fiscal 2015 and 2017.>>
Trump administration rolls back Obama-era oil train rules
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Trump administration is angering environmental groups and residents of the Columbia River Gorge by rolling back a 2015 rule on oil train safety. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Thursday that the Obama administration rule change required trains carrying highly explosive liquids to have electronically controlled pneumatic brakes installed by 2021.>>
Suspect in Portland train stabbings says he was on autopilot
PORTLAND (AP) - A man charged with the stabbing deaths of two commuters on a Portland light-rail train was on “autopilot” and wasn’t fully aware of his actions until he heard passengers screaming that he was killing people, according to a psychological evaluation unsealed Friday.>>
Ex-aide: Rep. Franks offered $5 million to carry his child
WASHINGTON (AP) - A former aide to Republican Rep. Trent Franks has told The Associated Press the congressman repeatedly pressed her to carry his child, at one point offering her $5 million to act as a surrogate mother. The eight-term lawmaker abruptly resigned Friday, bowing to an ultimatum from House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. Ryan told Franks that he would refer the allegations to the Ethics Committee and urged him to step aside.>>
