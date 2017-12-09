Wolves do not appear to hurt deer, elk, other ungulates

The growing population of wolves in eastern Washington state does not appear to be hurting the populations of deer, elk and other ungulates.



A report issued this week by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife looked at ungulate populations between fiscal 2015 and 2017.



The report concluded that none of the ungulate populations in the assessment appeared to show clear signs of being limited by predation from wolves.



Ungulates include elk, moose, deer and bighorn sheep.



Gray wolves were hunted to extinction in Washington early in the past century. But the animals started migrating into the state in the early 2000s from Idaho and Canada. The first wolf pack was documented by DFW in 2008.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)