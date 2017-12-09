US wants world to isolate N. Korea, but what's that mean? - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

US wants world to isolate N. Korea, but what's that mean?

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump's U.N. ambassador has urged the world to sever diplomatic ties with North Korea.
  
But what's that mean?
  
Should all embassies close?
  
How about those providing U.S. with intelligence?
  
And what of Sweden, which helps with imprisoned Americans?
  
Nikki Haley's recent call to action underscores the challenge as the U.S. tries to advance a nonmilitary strategy for resolving the nuclear standoff.
  
Isolation has been a central component of the U.S. plan, even though Washington says it remains open to talks.
  
It's designed to punish North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for developing an atomic arsenal of bombs and missiles that potentially could deliver nuclear warheads anywhere in the United States. U.S. officials also contend that freezing out North Korea could drive it to the negotiating table.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

