Spokane man with knife screaming to be shot taken into custody

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Spokane Police officers were called to an apartment complex at 217 E. 2nd for a report of a disorderly man inside. Neighbors reported hearing a man breaking stuff and smashing out glass windows. They told officers they believed he was inside his own apartment. When officers arrived at the complex, several people said they saw the man walking around with a large knife in his hands.

Police evacuated the area around the man's apartment. Back up officers arrived with non-lethal weapons. Officers attempted to speak with the man by phone and by yelling down the hallway, but didn't have any luck talking with him to de-escalate the situation. 

Suddenly the man burst into the hallway with a large knife raised over his head, moving toward the officers and screaming for them to shoot him. Police used less lethal force to take the man down and bring him into custody. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. He will remain there for a mental evaluation.

The incident is still being investigated for potential criminal charges.

