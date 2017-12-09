Could a law to bring down the mob be used in Weinstein case? - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Could a law to bring down the mob be used in Weinstein case?

NEW YORK, NY -

Federal racketeering law has been used since the late 1970s to bring down mob bosses. Could it be used to prosecute Harvey Weinstein?
  
Lawyers for six actresses who say they were sexually assaulted by the movie producer filed a lawsuit in New York arguing that Weinstein was, essentially, a racketeer who used a legion of enablers and employees to cover up complaints.
  
Their anti-racketeering suit was filed in a civil court, but it prompted discussions about whether prosecutors could make a similar criminal case.
  
Legal experts say the idea isn't far-fetched, but a criminal racketeering case would be a challenge even if all the allegations against Weinstein are true.
  
Weinstein says he never sexually assaulted anyone.
  
He's also denied that there was any illegal cover-up.

