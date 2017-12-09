Spokane man killed in Bonner County crash

Idaho State Police report a Spokane man was killed after a crash near Priest River, Idaho, Friday night.

The crash happened in the 9000 block of Dufort Road around 9:20 p.m. Investigators say 29-year-old Andrew P. Blum was driving a maroon 2002 Mazda Tribute westbound on Dufort when he lost control of his car while going around a curve. The car went off the road, through a ditch, flipped over and came to rest on its top. Blum and his passenger, 32-year-old Jerod P. Paulus of Nine Mile Falls, were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash

Both were taken to Bonner General Hospital, where Blum later died.