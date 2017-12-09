California fires burn more than 1,000 structures

California fires burn more than 1,000 structuresPosted: Updated:
Airway Heights man arrested after inappropriate behavior towards little girl
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- An Airway Heights man accused of saying something inappropriate to a little girl is now behind bars, thanks to our viewers and your tips to Airway Heights Police. Police say 26-year-old Daniel Hastings saw himself all over social media, called up police and was interviewed. Then, he was arrested at his home.>>
Spokane man killed in Bonner County crash
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a Spokane man was killed after a crash near Priest River, Idaho, Friday night. The crash happened in the 9000 block of Dufort Road around 9:20 p.m. Investigators say 29-year-old Andrew P. Blum was driving a maroon 2002 Mazda Tribute westbound on Dufort when he lost control of his car while going around a curve.>>
N. Idaho man gets 30 years for sex with minors
POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho man who had sex with two minor girls after meeting them online has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler John Kelley of Post Falls received the sentence Thursday in 1st District Court and must serve four years before becoming eligible for parole.>>
Wolves do not appear to hurt deer, elk, other ungulates
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The growing population of wolves in eastern Washington state does not appear to be hurting the populations of deer, elk and other ungulates. A report issued this week by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife looked at ungulate populations between fiscal 2015 and 2017.>>
Spokane man with knife screaming to be shot taken into custody
SPOKANE, Wash. - Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Spokane Police officers were called to an apartment complex at 217 E. 2nd for a report of a disorderly man inside. Neighbors reported hearing a man breaking stuff and smashing out glass windows. They told officers they believed he was inside his own apartment.>>
Man injured while building pipe bomb in home near Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE, Wash. - A 55-year-old Soap Lake man is hospitalized after being injured Friday evening by a pipe bomb he was building inside his home. Neighbors near the 100 block of Adrian Avenue Northwest in Lakeview called deputies around 6 p.m. to complain about the sound of fireworks.>>
Kootenai County deputies arrest burglary suspects in multiple cases
HAYDEN, Idaho - Deputies arrested two people for multiple counts of burglary after responding to a shoplifting call at the Walmart in Hayden Friday evening. Deputies responded just before 7 p.m. Walmart loss prevention said there was a man inside who was hiding merchandise in a backpack. Eventually the man took off out of the store with a cart full of more than $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise, directly to waiting deputies.>>
Charlie Sheen sues tabloid over assault allegation
NEW YORK (AP) - Charlie Sheen is suing the National Enquirer, saying that the magazine defamed him by alleging he sexually assaulted teen actor Corey Haim. In papers filed Friday in Los Angeles, Sheen called the tabloid's allegations "ridiculous" and "disgusting.">>
Wisconsin man fleeing police crashed while checking phone
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee prosecutors say a man who led police on a high-speed chased told arresting officers he crashed his minivan because he became distracted checking his cellphone for directions.>>
3 hurt after Ohio fire caused by attempt to kill bed bugs
CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati. WXIX-TV reports it's the second time in two weeks that a fire sparked by attempts to kill bed bugs has caused extensive damage in Cincinnati.>>
Teen charged in videotaped beating pleads to hate crime
CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago woman involved in a beating of a mentally disabled man that was shown on Facebook Live has pleaded guilty to a hate crime and been placed on probation for four years. Nineteen-year-old Brittany Covington entered her plea Friday in a case that received national attention because it involved a white victim and four blacks who taunted him with profanities against white people and now-President Donald Trump.>>
$1 million bond set for man accused of shooting at trooper
TWIN FALLS, Idaho - A 26-year-old man authorities say shot at an Idaho State Police trooper has been charged with aggravated assault and is being held on $1 million bond. The Times-News reports that Arcenio Solorio Sosa was arraigned Thursday in 5th District Court and is also facing charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.>>
New Mexico school closed indefinitely after deadly shooting
AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - A northwestern New Mexico high school where a deadly shooting occurred will remain closed until further notice. Authorities say 21-year-old William Atchison, a former student at Aztec High School, shot and killed two students at random Thursday before killing himself.>>
Berlin zoo celebrates polar bear birth, caught on camera
BERLIN (AP) - Berlin's Tierpark zoo is celebrating the birth of a polar bear, nine months after its mother lost a cub. Footage posted on social media shows mother Tonja tenderly licking the unnamed cub shortly after its birth Thursday. A second cub was stillborn. The zoo, in the eastern part of the German capital, said Friday that the new polar bear is about the size of a guinea pig and has already been heard suckling.>>
British firefighters 'seriously unimpressed' by YouTuber who cemented head into microwave
WEST MIDLANDS, England - Firefighters in West Midlands, England, say they were seriously unimpressed after crews responded to help a YouTuber who got his head stuck in a microwave as part of a stunt for his channel. West Midlands Fire Service explained that five firefighters worked for nearly an hour to get the man unstuck.>>
California fires burn more than 1,000 structures
FALLBROOK, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say they've counted more than 1,000 homes and other buildings destroyed by wildfires ravaging Southern California for the past week. Six fires driven by gusty Santa Ana winds have torched neighborhoods and rural communities from Ventura County north of Los Angeles all the way south to San Diego County.>>
