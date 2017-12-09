British firefighters 'seriously unimpressed' by YouTuber who cemented head into microwave

Firefighters in West Midlands, England, say they were seriously unimpressed after crews responded to help a YouTuber who got his head stuck in a microwave as part of a stunt for his channel.

West Midlands Fire Service explained that five firefighters worked for nearly an hour to get the man unstuck. The crew responded to the garage of a home in Fordhouses, Wolverhampton on Wednesday afternoon.

“As funny as this sounds, this young man could quite easily have suffocated or have been seriously injured,” said Watch Commander Shaun Dakin, officer in charge of the West Midlands Fire Service crew who responded.

Dakin says the 22-year-old and a group of friends mixed up seven bags of a spackling paste called Pollyfilla, then they poured it around his head, which was protected by a plastic bag inside the microwave. The microwave was being used as a mold and was not plugged in at the time. Dakin said the mixture quickly hardened and set.

"By the time we were called, they’d already been trying to free him for an hour and a half,” he said.

During their struggles to free the 22-year-old man, the friends fed a tube into the microwave to help him breath while they worked to free him.

Firefighters on scene had trouble taking the microwave apart because it was welded together and had to video conference with a technical rescue team for advice that eventually helped get the man unstuck,

“He was very relieved when we removed a large chunk of the Polyfilla with a screwdriver, allowing him to breathe more easily. But we had to be extremely careful with the screwdriver, working so closely to his head," Dakin reported. “It took us nearly an hour to free him. All of the group involved were very apologetic, but this was clearly a call-out which might have prevented us from helping someone else in genuine, accidental need.”