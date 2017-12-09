Charlie Sheen sues tabloid over assault allegation - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Charlie Sheen sues tabloid over assault allegation

NEW YORK, NY -

Charlie Sheen is suing the National Enquirer, saying that the magazine defamed him by alleging he sexually assaulted teen actor Corey Haim.
  
In papers filed Friday in Los Angeles, Sheen called the tabloid's allegations "ridiculous" and "disgusting." The Enquirer's Nov. 8 edition includes a quote from actor Dominick Brascia, saying that Sheen had assaulted Haim when he was in his mid-teens and Sheen around 20. Sheen and Haim, who died in 2010, both appeared in the 1986 release "Lucas." Brascia told the Enquirer that the assault came during the film's production.
  
Sheen is seeking unspecified damages.
  
The Enquirer's parent company, American Media Inc., said in a statement Saturday that it looked "forward to litigating" the case and welcomed the chance to expose Sheen's "depravities."

  • Airway Heights man arrested after inappropriate behavior towards little girl

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- An Airway Heights man accused of saying something inappropriate to a little girl is now behind bars, thanks to our viewers and your tips to Airway Heights Police. Police say 26-year-old Daniel Hastings saw himself all over social media, called up police and was interviewed. Then, he was arrested at his home.

  • Spokane man killed in Bonner County crash

    PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a Spokane man was killed after a crash near Priest River, Idaho, Friday night.  The crash happened in the 9000 block of Dufort Road around 9:20 p.m. Investigators say 29-year-old Andrew P. Blum was driving a maroon 2002 Mazda Tribute westbound on Dufort when he lost control of his car while going around a curve.

  • N. Idaho man gets 30 years for sex with minors

    POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho man who had sex with two minor girls after meeting them online has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.    Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler John Kelley of Post Falls received the sentence Thursday in 1st District Court and must serve four years before becoming eligible for parole.

  • Spokane art heist: Local restaurant gets paintings stolen

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane restaurant needs your help finding a group of people responsible for taking two paintings. It happened a Clinkerdagger, right across the street from the Spokane Arena. Inside Clinkerdagger at the Flour Mill, the Christmas spirit is alive, but a group of local thieves have put a damper on it.

  • Spokane Chiefs host teddy bear toss

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight thousands of stuffed animals are going to come pouring from the stands of the Spokane Arena, and it's all for a good cause. It's teddy bear toss night,  and while the event is a great time for those there to throw the bears,  what many may not know is what happens after the stuffed animals hit the ice.

  • Former ESPN chairman Stu Evey has died

    SPOKANE - ESPN reported Saturday that Stu Evey, the former chairman of the all-sports cable network, has died. Evey, a Spokane resident and University of Washington grad, was an executive with Getty Oil who in 1979 convinced his company to invest millions of dollars in the yet-to-be launched network ESPN.

