Kootenai County deputies arrest burglary suspects in multiple cases

Deputies arrested two people for multiple counts of burglary after responding to a shoplifting call at the Walmart in Hayden Friday evening.

Deputies responded just before 7 p.m. Walmart loss prevention said there was a man inside who was hiding merchandise in a backpack. Eventually the man took off out of the store with a cart full of more than $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise, directly to waiting deputies.

The man gave the deputies a fake name, but they were able to identify him as 35-year-old Lorce G. Price of Spokane. While interviewing Price, another deputy found his accomplice in the parking lot. Deputies identified the accomplice as 27-year-old Marlene L. Pfeiffer of Moses Lake. While speaking with her, deputies saw she was wearing a coat with the price tags still on it. They also saw more merchandise in the car, and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Deputies were able to link the two suspects to multiple recent store burglaries in the Coeur d'Alene and Hayden area. Inside the car there were multiple suspected stolen drivers licenses and credit cards. A large amount of stolen merchandise with theft prevention devices still attached was also in the car, along with methamphetamine.

Deputies arrested Price for several counts of burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property, removing a theft detection device, possession of burglary tools, and providing false information to a peace officer. Pfeiffer was arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools, removing a theft detection device, and possession of paraphernalia. Additional charges are expected as more victims are identified and earlier theft reports from Walmart are reviewed.