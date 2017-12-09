Former ESPN chairman Stu Evey has died - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Former ESPN chairman Stu Evey has died

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

ESPN reported Saturday that Stu Evey, the former chairman of the all-sports cable network, has died.

Evey, a Spokane resident and University of Washington grad, was an executive with Getty Oil who in 1979 convinced his company to invest millions of dollars in the yet-to-be launched network ESPN. With his backing, ESPN launched on September 7 of that year. He continued to oversee ESPN for Getty until the network was sold to ABC in 1984.

 “Stu was among the first to see ESPN’s potential and brought us the needed investment from Getty Oil that sparked the modern era of expansive coverage that sports fans love. We are grateful for Stu’s numerous contributions and extend our warmest thoughts to his loved ones,” the network said in a statement.

Evey also served on the board of directors of many public and private companies and civic organizations, including Home Savings of America, Mitsubishi Oil Company of Japan, and Cyan, Inc., the makers of the computer games, Myst and Riven.

Additional details are not known about Evey's death Saturday,

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Airway Heights man arrested after inappropriate behavior towards little girl

    Airway Heights man arrested after inappropriate behavior towards little girl

    Friday, December 8 2017 9:23 PM EST2017-12-09 02:23:11 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- An Airway Heights man accused of saying something inappropriate to a little girl is now behind bars, thanks to our viewers and your tips to Airway Heights Police. Police say 26-year-old Daniel Hastings saw himself all over social media, called up police and was interviewed. Then, he was arrested at his home.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- An Airway Heights man accused of saying something inappropriate to a little girl is now behind bars, thanks to our viewers and your tips to Airway Heights Police. Police say 26-year-old Daniel Hastings saw himself all over social media, called up police and was interviewed. Then, he was arrested at his home.

    >>

  • Spokane man killed in Bonner County crash

    Spokane man killed in Bonner County crash

    Saturday, December 9 2017 1:37 PM EST2017-12-09 18:37:56 GMT

    PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a Spokane man was killed after a crash near Priest River, Idaho, Friday night.  The crash happened in the 9000 block of Dufort Road around 9:20 p.m. Investigators say 29-year-old Andrew P. Blum was driving a maroon 2002 Mazda Tribute westbound on Dufort when he lost control of his car while going around a curve.

    >>

    PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a Spokane man was killed after a crash near Priest River, Idaho, Friday night.  The crash happened in the 9000 block of Dufort Road around 9:20 p.m. Investigators say 29-year-old Andrew P. Blum was driving a maroon 2002 Mazda Tribute westbound on Dufort when he lost control of his car while going around a curve.

    >>

  • N. Idaho man gets 30 years for sex with minors

    N. Idaho man gets 30 years for sex with minors

    Saturday, December 9 2017 1:25 PM EST2017-12-09 18:25:58 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho man who had sex with two minor girls after meeting them online has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.    Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler John Kelley of Post Falls received the sentence Thursday in 1st District Court and must serve four years before becoming eligible for parole.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho man who had sex with two minor girls after meeting them online has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.    Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler John Kelley of Post Falls received the sentence Thursday in 1st District Court and must serve four years before becoming eligible for parole.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane art heist: Local restaurant gets paintings stolen

    Spokane art heist: Local restaurant gets paintings stolen

    Saturday, December 9 2017 10:20 PM EST2017-12-10 03:20:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane restaurant needs your help finding a group of people responsible for taking two paintings. It happened a Clinkerdagger, right across the street from the Spokane Arena. Inside Clinkerdagger at the Flour Mill, the Christmas spirit is alive, but a group of local thieves have put a damper on it.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane restaurant needs your help finding a group of people responsible for taking two paintings. It happened a Clinkerdagger, right across the street from the Spokane Arena. Inside Clinkerdagger at the Flour Mill, the Christmas spirit is alive, but a group of local thieves have put a damper on it.

    >>

  • Spokane Chiefs host teddy bear toss

    Spokane Chiefs host teddy bear toss

    Saturday, December 9 2017 10:19 PM EST2017-12-10 03:19:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight thousands of stuffed animals are going to come pouring from the stands of the Spokane Arena, and it's all for a good cause. It's teddy bear toss night,  and while the event is a great time for those there to throw the bears,  what many may not know is what happens after the stuffed animals hit the ice.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight thousands of stuffed animals are going to come pouring from the stands of the Spokane Arena, and it's all for a good cause. It's teddy bear toss night,  and while the event is a great time for those there to throw the bears,  what many may not know is what happens after the stuffed animals hit the ice.

    >>

  • Former ESPN chairman Stu Evey has died

    Former ESPN chairman Stu Evey has died

    Saturday, December 9 2017 9:20 PM EST2017-12-10 02:20:06 GMT

    SPOKANE - ESPN reported Saturday that Stu Evey, the former chairman of the all-sports cable network, has died. Evey, a Spokane resident and University of Washington grad, was an executive with Getty Oil who in 1979 convinced his company to invest millions of dollars in the yet-to-be launched network ESPN.

    >>

    SPOKANE - ESPN reported Saturday that Stu Evey, the former chairman of the all-sports cable network, has died. Evey, a Spokane resident and University of Washington grad, was an executive with Getty Oil who in 1979 convinced his company to invest millions of dollars in the yet-to-be launched network ESPN.

    >>
    •   