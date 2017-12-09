Former ESPN chairman Stu Evey has died

ESPN reported Saturday that Stu Evey, the former chairman of the all-sports cable network, has died.

Evey, a Spokane resident and University of Washington grad, was an executive with Getty Oil who in 1979 convinced his company to invest millions of dollars in the yet-to-be launched network ESPN. With his backing, ESPN launched on September 7 of that year. He continued to oversee ESPN for Getty until the network was sold to ABC in 1984.

“Stu was among the first to see ESPN’s potential and brought us the needed investment from Getty Oil that sparked the modern era of expansive coverage that sports fans love. We are grateful for Stu’s numerous contributions and extend our warmest thoughts to his loved ones,” the network said in a statement.

Evey also served on the board of directors of many public and private companies and civic organizations, including Home Savings of America, Mitsubishi Oil Company of Japan, and Cyan, Inc., the makers of the computer games, Myst and Riven.

Additional details are not known about Evey's death Saturday,