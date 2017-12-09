Spokane art heist: Local restaurant gets paintings stolen - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane art heist: Local restaurant gets paintings stolen

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

One Spokane restaurant needs your help finding a group of people responsible for taking two paintings. It happened a Clinkerdagger, right across the street from the Spokane Arena.

Inside Clinkerdagger at the Flour Mill, the Christmas spirit is alive, but a group of local thieves have put a damper on it.

"On Thursday, Victoria, one of the managers, came around the corner and noticed that a really large picture was down," said General Manager Debi Moon. 

The picture of Queen Victoria has been hanging on the restaurant's wall for over 40 years, but now the hook is empty. So is another wall.

"A teenager came in, grabbed another picture off the wall and ran out," Moon said.

They ran out the doors and down a ramp into a waiting getaway car parked at the bank next door. A chef gave chase and confronted the thieves, who threatened to run him over and kill him with the car.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses in the area, show the crime as it's happening. Now all the crew at Clinkerdagger wants is the paintings back and the thieves brought to justice.

"Pick your actions, pick your consequences and if you feel it's alright to walk brazenly in front of people, and take art pieces off the wall, there's always consequences for it," Moon said.

Police are still reviewing surveillance footage from the area, but say the suspected thieves drove a dark sedan with license plate with BGM as its first letter. If you know anything, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Airway Heights man arrested after inappropriate behavior towards little girl

    Airway Heights man arrested after inappropriate behavior towards little girl

    Friday, December 8 2017 9:23 PM EST2017-12-09 02:23:11 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- An Airway Heights man accused of saying something inappropriate to a little girl is now behind bars, thanks to our viewers and your tips to Airway Heights Police. Police say 26-year-old Daniel Hastings saw himself all over social media, called up police and was interviewed. Then, he was arrested at his home.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- An Airway Heights man accused of saying something inappropriate to a little girl is now behind bars, thanks to our viewers and your tips to Airway Heights Police. Police say 26-year-old Daniel Hastings saw himself all over social media, called up police and was interviewed. Then, he was arrested at his home.

    >>

  • Spokane man killed in Bonner County crash

    Spokane man killed in Bonner County crash

    Saturday, December 9 2017 1:37 PM EST2017-12-09 18:37:56 GMT

    PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a Spokane man was killed after a crash near Priest River, Idaho, Friday night.  The crash happened in the 9000 block of Dufort Road around 9:20 p.m. Investigators say 29-year-old Andrew P. Blum was driving a maroon 2002 Mazda Tribute westbound on Dufort when he lost control of his car while going around a curve.

    >>

    PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a Spokane man was killed after a crash near Priest River, Idaho, Friday night.  The crash happened in the 9000 block of Dufort Road around 9:20 p.m. Investigators say 29-year-old Andrew P. Blum was driving a maroon 2002 Mazda Tribute westbound on Dufort when he lost control of his car while going around a curve.

    >>

  • N. Idaho man gets 30 years for sex with minors

    N. Idaho man gets 30 years for sex with minors

    Saturday, December 9 2017 1:25 PM EST2017-12-09 18:25:58 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho man who had sex with two minor girls after meeting them online has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.    Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler John Kelley of Post Falls received the sentence Thursday in 1st District Court and must serve four years before becoming eligible for parole.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho man who had sex with two minor girls after meeting them online has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.    Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler John Kelley of Post Falls received the sentence Thursday in 1st District Court and must serve four years before becoming eligible for parole.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane art heist: Local restaurant gets paintings stolen

    Spokane art heist: Local restaurant gets paintings stolen

    Saturday, December 9 2017 10:20 PM EST2017-12-10 03:20:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane restaurant needs your help finding a group of people responsible for taking two paintings. It happened a Clinkerdagger, right across the street from the Spokane Arena. Inside Clinkerdagger at the Flour Mill, the Christmas spirit is alive, but a group of local thieves have put a damper on it.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane restaurant needs your help finding a group of people responsible for taking two paintings. It happened a Clinkerdagger, right across the street from the Spokane Arena. Inside Clinkerdagger at the Flour Mill, the Christmas spirit is alive, but a group of local thieves have put a damper on it.

    >>

  • Spokane Chiefs host teddy bear toss

    Spokane Chiefs host teddy bear toss

    Saturday, December 9 2017 10:19 PM EST2017-12-10 03:19:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight thousands of stuffed animals are going to come pouring from the stands of the Spokane Arena, and it's all for a good cause. It's teddy bear toss night,  and while the event is a great time for those there to throw the bears,  what many may not know is what happens after the stuffed animals hit the ice.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight thousands of stuffed animals are going to come pouring from the stands of the Spokane Arena, and it's all for a good cause. It's teddy bear toss night,  and while the event is a great time for those there to throw the bears,  what many may not know is what happens after the stuffed animals hit the ice.

    >>

  • Former ESPN chairman Stu Evey has died

    Former ESPN chairman Stu Evey has died

    Saturday, December 9 2017 9:20 PM EST2017-12-10 02:20:06 GMT

    SPOKANE - ESPN reported Saturday that Stu Evey, the former chairman of the all-sports cable network, has died. Evey, a Spokane resident and University of Washington grad, was an executive with Getty Oil who in 1979 convinced his company to invest millions of dollars in the yet-to-be launched network ESPN.

    >>

    SPOKANE - ESPN reported Saturday that Stu Evey, the former chairman of the all-sports cable network, has died. Evey, a Spokane resident and University of Washington grad, was an executive with Getty Oil who in 1979 convinced his company to invest millions of dollars in the yet-to-be launched network ESPN.

    >>
    •   