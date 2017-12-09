Spokane art heist: Local restaurant gets paintings stolen

One Spokane restaurant needs your help finding a group of people responsible for taking two paintings. It happened a Clinkerdagger, right across the street from the Spokane Arena.

Inside Clinkerdagger at the Flour Mill, the Christmas spirit is alive, but a group of local thieves have put a damper on it.

"On Thursday, Victoria, one of the managers, came around the corner and noticed that a really large picture was down," said General Manager Debi Moon.

The picture of Queen Victoria has been hanging on the restaurant's wall for over 40 years, but now the hook is empty. So is another wall.

"A teenager came in, grabbed another picture off the wall and ran out," Moon said.

They ran out the doors and down a ramp into a waiting getaway car parked at the bank next door. A chef gave chase and confronted the thieves, who threatened to run him over and kill him with the car.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses in the area, show the crime as it's happening. Now all the crew at Clinkerdagger wants is the paintings back and the thieves brought to justice.

"Pick your actions, pick your consequences and if you feel it's alright to walk brazenly in front of people, and take art pieces off the wall, there's always consequences for it," Moon said.

Police are still reviewing surveillance footage from the area, but say the suspected thieves drove a dark sedan with license plate with BGM as its first letter. If you know anything, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.