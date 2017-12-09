Spokane Chiefs host teddy bear toss - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Chiefs host teddy bear toss

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Tonight thousands of stuffed animals are going to come pouring from the stands of the Spokane Arena, and it's all for a good cause.

It's teddy bear toss night,  and while the event is a great time for those there to throw the bears,  what many may not know is what happens after the stuffed animals hit the ice.

Janice Wrhel, Is a billet mother but she also helps plan the teddy bear toss night, she says she's hoping to set a new record at tonight's game.

"Sometimes theses are the only things they (children) get for the holidays," she says, "so it's really important and yeah I think it's an amazing program."

Here's how it works, once the Chiefs Score their first goal of the game, fans throw the stuffed animals on the ice. Those animals are then collected by players and volunteers, and donated to the Spokesman-Review's Christmas fund. From there those animals are distributed to those in need around the Spokane community.

Last year's event brought in a record 6,767 stuffed animals, but Wrhel thinks this year could top it.

"It would be great if we could see even more bears." she says, "I've seen larger numbers like over ten thousand and that's pretty impressive.

Wrhel went on to say even if you can't bring a bear there's something else they could give.

"If they say well I can't bring a bear I can't bring anything, I just remind them to maybe donating their time this season."

In addition to the bears the U.S. Marine Corps will be on hand to accept new, unwrapped toy donations for the Toys 4 Tots Program.

The puck drops at 7:10, but when the Bears fly remains a mystery.

