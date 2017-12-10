Coeur d'Alene man killed in crash after sliding down I-90 embankment

Idaho State Police report one person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night.

It happened at milepost 34.5 at around 8:15 p.m. Investigators say Gregory Vandouris, 52, was driving westbound on I-90 in the passing lane, when he swerved to the right and slid off the right roadside. The tan 1992 Honda Accord struck the guard rail end, taking out approximately 30 feet of rail, then slid over the embankment. The car hit the post of a roadway sign, then continued down the embankment, flipping over and coming to rest after hitting a tree with the roof.

Vandouris was wearing a seat belt at the time, but was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His passengers, 32-year-old Rachel Cabral of St. Maries, and 36-year-old Jesse Stephens of Coeur d'Alene, were both taken to Kootenai Medical Center. Their conditions are not known.

Additional details weren't immediately available, but the investigation continues.