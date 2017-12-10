What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?

Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

"Wait," I hear you saying to your computer screen, "What channel is that?" I'm here to help, Zags and/or Huskies fans.

Let me get the bad news out of the way first: If you have DirecTV, Pac-12 Network is not available for you. The provider has yet to make a deal to carry the network, sorry about that.

Dish Network: either channel 409 or 406

Verizon FIOS: 591 (HD) or 91 (SD)

Charter Spectrum: 372-381

AT&T U-Verse: 1759-61 (HD) or 759-61 (SD)

Xfinity/Comcast: 431 (SD) or 628 (HD)

Head here to enter your zip code and find Pac-12 on your carrier if not seen above: http://pac-12.com/tv-listings/pac

Pac-12 Network offer's streaming on its website with a cable login

with a cable login Lastly, it's available on Sling and FuboTV, if that's your thing.

Hopefully this is helpful to you hoops fans out there. Who do you think will get the win tonight?

Let us know on our Facebook page.