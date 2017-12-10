What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?Posted: Updated:
Coeur d'Alene man killed in crash after sliding down I-90 embankment
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night. It happened at milepost 34.5 at around 8:15 p.m. Investigators say Gregory Vandouris, 52, was driving westbound on I-90 in the passing lane, when he swerved to the right and slid off the right roadside.>>
Spokane art heist: Local restaurant gets paintings stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane restaurant needs your help finding a group of people responsible for taking two paintings. It happened a Clinkerdagger, right across the street from the Spokane Arena. Inside Clinkerdagger at the Flour Mill, the Christmas spirit is alive, but a group of local thieves have put a damper on it.>>
Wolves do not appear to hurt deer, elk, other ungulates
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The growing population of wolves in eastern Washington state does not appear to be hurting the populations of deer, elk and other ungulates. A report issued this week by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife looked at ungulate populations between fiscal 2015 and 2017.>>
Spokane man killed in Bonner County crash
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a Spokane man was killed after a crash near Priest River, Idaho, Friday night. The crash happened in the 9000 block of Dufort Road around 9:20 p.m. Investigators say 29-year-old Andrew P. Blum was driving a maroon 2002 Mazda Tribute westbound on Dufort when he lost control of his car while going around a curve.>>
Kootenai County deputies arrest burglary suspects in multiple cases
HAYDEN, Idaho - Deputies arrested two people for multiple counts of burglary after responding to a shoplifting call at the Walmart in Hayden Friday evening. Deputies responded just before 7 p.m. Walmart loss prevention said there was a man inside who was hiding merchandise in a backpack. Eventually the man took off out of the store with a cart full of more than $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise, directly to waiting deputies.>>
N. Idaho man gets 30 years for sex with minors
POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho man who had sex with two minor girls after meeting them online has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler John Kelley of Post Falls received the sentence Thursday in 1st District Court and must serve four years before becoming eligible for parole.>>
Teen murder suspect recaptured after escaping custody
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old boy arrested in a murder case has been recaptured after escaping custody in the Seattle area. The Daily Herald reports that the manhunt early Sunday involved dozens of police officers and three police K9 teams in downtown Everett. The teen was initially arrested following a recent drug-related fatal shooting that left one woman dead and her son wounded.>>
Man crashes stolen Sweet Frostings van into police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. - Downtown precinct officers arrested a man after he stole a van from Sweet Frostings Bakery and crashed it through the front doors of the Intermodal Terminal. Just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, patrol officers were alerted that a local business van had been stolen. The suspect was described as a homeless man who had confronted employees.>>
Washington, Amazon sue company over seller training programs
SEATTLE (AP) - Washington's attorney general and Amazon.com are going after a Massachusetts company for what they say are fraudulent "training" programs for people selling on the online retailer's website. Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit against FBA Stores LLC in King County Superior Court, alleging violations to the state's Consumer Protection and Business Opportunity Fraud acts.>>
2 wolves monitored by wildlife officials found shot dead
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) - Officials say two wolves that were being monitored have been found shot dead in eastern Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife discovered one of the two female wolves in Stevens County through a collar that stopped working in November. She was found dead in an area the monitor showed was her last known location.>>
VIDEO: Florida deputy helps baby gator across road
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A sheriff's deputy's body camera was rolling when he spotted an adorable jaywalker. Deputy Herrara with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in Florida helped a baby alligator cross four lanes of traffic on Thursday, all the while shouting encouraging words. Deputy Herrara followed it, saying, "You got this, little guy!" until the gator was across.>>
What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.>>
Coeur d'Alene man killed in crash after sliding down I-90 embankment
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night. It happened at milepost 34.5 at around 8:15 p.m. Investigators say Gregory Vandouris, 52, was driving westbound on I-90 in the passing lane, when he swerved to the right and slid off the right roadside.>>
Spokane art heist: Local restaurant gets paintings stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane restaurant needs your help finding a group of people responsible for taking two paintings. It happened a Clinkerdagger, right across the street from the Spokane Arena. Inside Clinkerdagger at the Flour Mill, the Christmas spirit is alive, but a group of local thieves have put a damper on it.>>
Spokane Chiefs host teddy bear toss
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight thousands of stuffed animals are going to come pouring from the stands of the Spokane Arena, and it's all for a good cause. It's teddy bear toss night, and while the event is a great time for those there to throw the bears, what many may not know is what happens after the stuffed animals hit the ice.>>
Former ESPN chairman Stu Evey has died
SPOKANE - ESPN reported Saturday that Stu Evey, the former chairman of the all-sports cable network, has died. Evey, a Spokane resident and University of Washington grad, was an executive with Getty Oil who in 1979 convinced his company to invest millions of dollars in the yet-to-be launched network ESPN.>>
