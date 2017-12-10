VIDEO: Florida deputy helps baby gator across road

A sheriff's deputy's body camera was rolling when he spotted an adorable jaywalker.

Deputy Herrara with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in Florida helped a baby alligator cross four lanes of traffic on Thursday, all the while shouting encouraging words.

Deputy Herrara followed it, saying, "You got this, little guy!" until the gator was across. It scampered into a wooded area, safe and sound.

Good work, deputy!