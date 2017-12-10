Man crashes stolen Sweet Frostings van into police precinct - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man crashes stolen Sweet Frostings van into police precinct

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Downtown precinct officers arrested a man after he stole a van from Sweet Frostings Bakery and crashed it through the front doors of the Intermodal Terminal.

Just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, patrol officers were alerted that a local business van had been stolen. The suspect was described as a homeless man who had confronted employees. The employees locked themselves in the building and the homeless man took off with the van.

The man sped away eastbound on First Ave. The van entered into the intermodal parking lot before coming to a stop before throwing the van in reverse and smashing into the building's glass entrance. He ditched the van and ran off on foot. 

Officers reviewed surveillance video and identified the man as 32-year-old Jesse L. Jones.

Officers located Jones on the corner of Sprague and Bernard. Witnesses identified Jones as the man who took the van, and he was booked into the Spokane County Jail for theft of a motor vehicle, 1st degree malicious mischief, hit and run on unattended building and two counts of felony harassment - threats to kill.

The employees were loading a large ginger bread sculpture that they had spent 100 + hours building. The sculpture was part of a project that employees were entering in the 10th annual Christ Kitchen Gingerbread Build off and Display at the Davenport Grand.

The sculpture did sustain some damage. The employees salvaged what they could and were able to get the sculpture in the contest.

