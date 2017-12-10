Teen murder suspect recaptured after escaping custody - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Teen murder suspect recaptured after escaping custody

Posted: Updated:
EVERETT, Wash. -

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy arrested in a murder case has been recaptured after escaping custody in the Seattle area.
  
The Daily Herald reports that the manhunt early Sunday involved dozens of police officers and three police K9 teams in downtown Everett.
  
The teen was initially arrested following a recent drug-related fatal shooting that left one woman dead and her son wounded.
  
Police say that just before 2 a.m. Sunday, the boy slipped his right hand free from the handcuffs while being moved from a hospital to the county courthouse.
  
He then hit a Snohomish County sheriff's deputy in the head before running toward the water.
  
He was recaptured about six hours later and will now face additional charges for the escape and assault on the deputy.
  
___
  
Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene man killed in crash after sliding down I-90 embankment

    Coeur d'Alene man killed in crash after sliding down I-90 embankment

    Sunday, December 10 2017 1:00 PM EST2017-12-10 18:00:01 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night. It happened at milepost 34.5 at around 8:15 p.m. Investigators say Gregory Vandouris, 52, was driving westbound on I-90 in the passing lane, when he swerved to the right and slid off the right roadside.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night. It happened at milepost 34.5 at around 8:15 p.m. Investigators say Gregory Vandouris, 52, was driving westbound on I-90 in the passing lane, when he swerved to the right and slid off the right roadside.

    >>

  • What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?

    What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?

    Sunday, December 10 2017 7:21 PM EST2017-12-11 00:21:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

    >>

  • Spokane art heist: Local restaurant gets paintings stolen

    Spokane art heist: Local restaurant gets paintings stolen

    Saturday, December 9 2017 10:20 PM EST2017-12-10 03:20:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane restaurant needs your help finding a group of people responsible for taking two paintings. It happened a Clinkerdagger, right across the street from the Spokane Arena. Inside Clinkerdagger at the Flour Mill, the Christmas spirit is alive, but a group of local thieves have put a damper on it.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane restaurant needs your help finding a group of people responsible for taking two paintings. It happened a Clinkerdagger, right across the street from the Spokane Arena. Inside Clinkerdagger at the Flour Mill, the Christmas spirit is alive, but a group of local thieves have put a damper on it.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap

    Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap

    Sunday, December 10 2017 7:43 PM EST2017-12-11 00:43:17 GMT

    OWING MILLS, Md.  - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome."

    >>

    OWING MILLS, Md.  - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome."

    >>

  • What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?

    What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?

    Sunday, December 10 2017 7:21 PM EST2017-12-11 00:21:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

    >>

  • Testing urged for students exposed to tuberculosis case

    Testing urged for students exposed to tuberculosis case

    Sunday, December 10 2017 7:07 PM EST2017-12-11 00:07:18 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - County health officials are urging some middle school students and teachers outside of Portland, Oregon to get tested for tuberculosis.    The Clark County Public Health department said it sent letters to those who may have been exposed to a case.    The unidentified person at Wy'East Middle School in Vancouver, Washington was recently found to have the infectious disease.

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - County health officials are urging some middle school students and teachers outside of Portland, Oregon to get tested for tuberculosis.    The Clark County Public Health department said it sent letters to those who may have been exposed to a case.    The unidentified person at Wy'East Middle School in Vancouver, Washington was recently found to have the infectious disease.

    >>
    •   