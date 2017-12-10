Teen murder suspect recaptured after escaping custody

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy arrested in a murder case has been recaptured after escaping custody in the Seattle area.



The Daily Herald reports that the manhunt early Sunday involved dozens of police officers and three police K9 teams in downtown Everett.



The teen was initially arrested following a recent drug-related fatal shooting that left one woman dead and her son wounded.



Police say that just before 2 a.m. Sunday, the boy slipped his right hand free from the handcuffs while being moved from a hospital to the county courthouse.



He then hit a Snohomish County sheriff's deputy in the head before running toward the water.



He was recaptured about six hours later and will now face additional charges for the escape and assault on the deputy.



