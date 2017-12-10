Police: Former Idaho lawmaker arrested for DUI, resisting

A former Idaho lawmaker who resigned amid a sexual abuse investigation has now been arrested for driving under the influence and resisting arrest.



Meridian police Sgt. Brandon Frasier said 36-year-old Brandon Hixon initially refused to comply with the officer's orders when he was pulled over Saturday evening.



Police said Hixon drove for a mile before stopping and refused to get out of the vehicle.



He later took a breath test that indicated his blood-alcohol level was at twice the legal limit.



Hixon couldn't immediately be reached for comment Sunday.



He resigned in November from the Idaho Legislative District 10 House seat in Canyon County after being elected in 2012.



No charges have been filed in the state attorney general's sexual abuse investigation.

