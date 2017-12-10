Athletes, entertainers rush to support bullied Tennessee boy - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Athletes, entertainers rush to support bullied Tennessee boy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -

A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.
  
Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch.


  
In the video, Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. The video had 17 million views as of Sunday.
  
On Twitter, Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker invited the Jones family to an upcoming game, while University of Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Byrd said he and several teammates plan to visit Keaton at school.


  
Country music star Kelsea Ballerini and retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. also wrote messages of support on Twitter.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Coeur d'Alene man killed in crash after sliding down I-90 embankment

  • What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?

  • Spokane art heist: Local restaurant gets paintings stolen

  • Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap

  • What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?

  • Testing urged for students exposed to tuberculosis case

