Athletes, entertainers rush to support bullied Tennessee boy

Athletes, entertainers rush to support bullied Tennessee boyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Coeur d'Alene man killed in crash after sliding down I-90 embankment
Coeur d'Alene man killed in crash after sliding down I-90 embankment
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night. It happened at milepost 34.5 at around 8:15 p.m. Investigators say Gregory Vandouris, 52, was driving westbound on I-90 in the passing lane, when he swerved to the right and slid off the right roadside.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night. It happened at milepost 34.5 at around 8:15 p.m. Investigators say Gregory Vandouris, 52, was driving westbound on I-90 in the passing lane, when he swerved to the right and slid off the right roadside.>>
What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?
What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.>>
Spokane art heist: Local restaurant gets paintings stolen
Spokane art heist: Local restaurant gets paintings stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane restaurant needs your help finding a group of people responsible for taking two paintings. It happened a Clinkerdagger, right across the street from the Spokane Arena. Inside Clinkerdagger at the Flour Mill, the Christmas spirit is alive, but a group of local thieves have put a damper on it.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane restaurant needs your help finding a group of people responsible for taking two paintings. It happened a Clinkerdagger, right across the street from the Spokane Arena. Inside Clinkerdagger at the Flour Mill, the Christmas spirit is alive, but a group of local thieves have put a damper on it.>>
2 wolves monitored by wildlife officials found shot dead
2 wolves monitored by wildlife officials found shot dead
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) - Officials say two wolves that were being monitored have been found shot dead in eastern Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife discovered one of the two female wolves in Stevens County through a collar that stopped working in November. She was found dead in an area the monitor showed was her last known location.>>
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) - Officials say two wolves that were being monitored have been found shot dead in eastern Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife discovered one of the two female wolves in Stevens County through a collar that stopped working in November. She was found dead in an area the monitor showed was her last known location.>>
Wolves do not appear to hurt deer, elk, other ungulates
Wolves do not appear to hurt deer, elk, other ungulates
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The growing population of wolves in eastern Washington state does not appear to be hurting the populations of deer, elk and other ungulates. A report issued this week by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife looked at ungulate populations between fiscal 2015 and 2017.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The growing population of wolves in eastern Washington state does not appear to be hurting the populations of deer, elk and other ungulates. A report issued this week by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife looked at ungulate populations between fiscal 2015 and 2017.>>
Spokane man killed in Bonner County crash
Spokane man killed in Bonner County crash
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a Spokane man was killed after a crash near Priest River, Idaho, Friday night. The crash happened in the 9000 block of Dufort Road around 9:20 p.m. Investigators say 29-year-old Andrew P. Blum was driving a maroon 2002 Mazda Tribute westbound on Dufort when he lost control of his car while going around a curve.>>
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a Spokane man was killed after a crash near Priest River, Idaho, Friday night. The crash happened in the 9000 block of Dufort Road around 9:20 p.m. Investigators say 29-year-old Andrew P. Blum was driving a maroon 2002 Mazda Tribute westbound on Dufort when he lost control of his car while going around a curve.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap
Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap
OWING MILLS, Md. - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome.">>
OWING MILLS, Md. - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome.">>
What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?
What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.>>
Testing urged for students exposed to tuberculosis case
Testing urged for students exposed to tuberculosis case
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - County health officials are urging some middle school students and teachers outside of Portland, Oregon to get tested for tuberculosis. The Clark County Public Health department said it sent letters to those who may have been exposed to a case. The unidentified person at Wy'East Middle School in Vancouver, Washington was recently found to have the infectious disease.>>
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - County health officials are urging some middle school students and teachers outside of Portland, Oregon to get tested for tuberculosis. The Clark County Public Health department said it sent letters to those who may have been exposed to a case. The unidentified person at Wy'East Middle School in Vancouver, Washington was recently found to have the infectious disease.>>
Comedian Hannibal Buress arrested on intoxication charge
Comedian Hannibal Buress arrested on intoxication charge
MIAMI (AP) - A Florida newspaper reports that comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested on a disorderly intoxication charge after an encounter with a police officer. The Miami Herald first reported that 34-year-old Buress was booked into Miami-Dade jail at 1:57 a.m. Sunday and posted bail just before 6 a.m.>>
MIAMI (AP) - A Florida newspaper reports that comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested on a disorderly intoxication charge after an encounter with a police officer. The Miami Herald first reported that 34-year-old Buress was booked into Miami-Dade jail at 1:57 a.m. Sunday and posted bail just before 6 a.m.>>
Driver rescued from car quickly sinking into icy pond
Driver rescued from car quickly sinking into icy pond
WINCHENDON, Mass. (AP) - A driver whose car plunged into an icy Massachusetts pond has been rescued from the frigid water. The Winchendon Fire Department says a man was plowing a parking lot in the town on Sunday morning when he saw the car leave a roadway and enter Hunts Pond. The man called 911, telling dispatchers the car was still in the water with the driver inside.>>
WINCHENDON, Mass. (AP) - A driver whose car plunged into an icy Massachusetts pond has been rescued from the frigid water. The Winchendon Fire Department says a man was plowing a parking lot in the town on Sunday morning when he saw the car leave a roadway and enter Hunts Pond. The man called 911, telling dispatchers the car was still in the water with the driver inside.>>
Gold coin worth $1,200 left in SC Salvation Army kettle
Gold coin worth $1,200 left in SC Salvation Army kettle
TEGA CAY, S.C. (AP) - An anonymous person dropped a single gold coin worth about $1,200 in a Salvation Army kettle in South Carolina. Multiple media outlets report the one-ounce South African Krugerrand was dropped into a Salvation Army kettle during a fundraising drive at a Walmart store in Tega Cay.>>
TEGA CAY, S.C. (AP) - An anonymous person dropped a single gold coin worth about $1,200 in a Salvation Army kettle in South Carolina. Multiple media outlets report the one-ounce South African Krugerrand was dropped into a Salvation Army kettle during a fundraising drive at a Walmart store in Tega Cay.>>
Athletes, entertainers rush to support bullied Tennessee boy
Athletes, entertainers rush to support bullied Tennessee boy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers. Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. Kimberly Jones>>
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers. Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. Kimberly Jones>>
Police: Former Idaho lawmaker arrested for DUI, resisting
Police: Former Idaho lawmaker arrested for DUI, resisting
MERIDIAN (AP) - A former Idaho lawmaker who resigned amid a sexual abuse investigation has now been arrested for driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Meridian police Sgt. Brandon Frasier said 36-year-old Brandon Hixon initially refused to comply with the officer's orders when he was pulled over Saturday evening.>>
MERIDIAN (AP) - A former Idaho lawmaker who resigned amid a sexual abuse investigation has now been arrested for driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Meridian police Sgt. Brandon Frasier said 36-year-old Brandon Hixon initially refused to comply with the officer's orders when he was pulled over Saturday evening.>>
Teen murder suspect recaptured after escaping custody
Teen murder suspect recaptured after escaping custody
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old boy arrested in a murder case has been recaptured after escaping custody in the Seattle area. The Daily Herald reports that the manhunt early Sunday involved dozens of police officers and three police K9 teams in downtown Everett. The teen was initially arrested following a recent drug-related fatal shooting that left one woman dead and her son wounded.>>
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old boy arrested in a murder case has been recaptured after escaping custody in the Seattle area. The Daily Herald reports that the manhunt early Sunday involved dozens of police officers and three police K9 teams in downtown Everett. The teen was initially arrested following a recent drug-related fatal shooting that left one woman dead and her son wounded.>>
Man crashes stolen Sweet Frostings van into police precinct
Man crashes stolen Sweet Frostings van into police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. - Downtown precinct officers arrested a man after he stole a van from Sweet Frostings Bakery and crashed it through the front doors of the Intermodal Terminal. Just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, patrol officers were alerted that a local business van had been stolen. The suspect was described as a homeless man who had confronted employees.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Downtown precinct officers arrested a man after he stole a van from Sweet Frostings Bakery and crashed it through the front doors of the Intermodal Terminal. Just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, patrol officers were alerted that a local business van had been stolen. The suspect was described as a homeless man who had confronted employees.>>