Video of boy bullied goes viral - Celebrities and athletes rush to support him

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -

A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.
  
Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch.


  
In the video, Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. The video had 17 million views as of Sunday.
  
On Twitter, Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker invited the Jones family to an upcoming game, while University of Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Byrd said he and several teammates plan to visit Keaton at school.


  
Country music star Kelsea Ballerini and retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. also wrote messages of support on Twitter.

