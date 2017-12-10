Video of boy bullied goes viral - Celebrities and athletes rush to support himPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Local father dies in fiery crash after purchasing daughter's Christmas gifts
Local father dies in fiery crash after purchasing daughter's Christmas gifts
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - A local father is dead after a fiery crash in North Idaho Friday night. Loved ones said the man had just purchased Christmas presents for his little girl before the horrific wreck. Idaho State Police said 29-year-old Andrew Blum and his 32-year-old passenger were driving near Dufort Road when Blum lost control of his car. They said he flipped it into a ditch, and then the vehicle caught on fire. Blum was rushed to>>
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - A local father is dead after a fiery crash in North Idaho Friday night. Loved ones said the man had just purchased Christmas presents for his little girl before the horrific wreck. Idaho State Police said 29-year-old Andrew Blum and his 32-year-old passenger were driving near Dufort Road when Blum lost control of his car. They said he flipped it into a ditch, and then the vehicle caught on fire. Blum was rushed to>>
Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap
Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap
OWING MILLS, Md. - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome.">>
OWING MILLS, Md. - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome.">>
Video of boy bullied goes viral - Celebrities and athletes rush to support him
Video of boy bullied goes viral - Celebrities and athletes rush to support him
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers. Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. Kimberly Jones>>
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers. Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. Kimberly Jones>>
Coeur d'Alene man killed in crash after sliding down I-90 embankment
Coeur d'Alene man killed in crash after sliding down I-90 embankment
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night. It happened at milepost 34.5 at around 8:15 p.m. Investigators say Gregory Vandouris, 52, was driving westbound on I-90 in the passing lane, when he swerved to the right and slid off the right roadside.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night. It happened at milepost 34.5 at around 8:15 p.m. Investigators say Gregory Vandouris, 52, was driving westbound on I-90 in the passing lane, when he swerved to the right and slid off the right roadside.>>
Four injured in NYC Time Square pipe bomb explosion
Four injured in NYC Time Square pipe bomb explosion
NEW YORK (AP) - The Fire Department of New York says four people, including the suspect, have been hurt following a pipe bomb explosion in a New York City subway at the height of the morning rush hour. Fire officials say Monday none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Police say the pipe bomb explosion inside the subway happened in an underground passageway. A man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - The Fire Department of New York says four people, including the suspect, have been hurt following a pipe bomb explosion in a New York City subway at the height of the morning rush hour. Fire officials say Monday none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Police say the pipe bomb explosion inside the subway happened in an underground passageway. A man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off.>>
Homeless man who gave away last dollars to stranded woman buys home
Homeless man who gave away last dollars to stranded woman buys home
PHILADELPHIA - After a fundraising campaign went viral last month, a homeless Marine veteran now has a roof over his head. Johnny Bobbitt Jr. used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of stranded motorist Kate McClure, 27, of Florence Township, New Jersey. McClure had run out of gas on a highway exit ramp late at night so Bobbitt walked a few blocks to get gas.>>
PHILADELPHIA - After a fundraising campaign went viral last month, a homeless Marine veteran now has a roof over his head. Johnny Bobbitt Jr. used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of stranded motorist Kate McClure, 27, of Florence Township, New Jersey. McClure had run out of gas on a highway exit ramp late at night so Bobbitt walked a few blocks to get gas.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Vet retrieves 21 pacifiers from dog's stomach
KHQ.COM - A veterinarian in Oklahoma says in 20 years of practice he has never performed an operation as crazy as the one he had to do on a 4-year-old Shar-Pei named Dovey. Dovey's owners were concerned with how much weight he had lost and took him to the vet to get checked out. That's when the vet made the shocking discovery that Dovey had swallowed not 1, not 2, not 3, but 21 pacifiers!>>
KHQ.COM - A veterinarian in Oklahoma says in 20 years of practice he has never performed an operation as crazy as the one he had to do on a 4-year-old Shar-Pei named Dovey. Dovey's owners were concerned with how much weight he had lost and took him to the vet to get checked out. That's when the vet made the shocking discovery that Dovey had swallowed not 1, not 2, not 3, but 21 pacifiers!>>
Video of boy bullied goes viral - Celebrities and athletes rush to support him
Video of boy bullied goes viral - Celebrities and athletes rush to support him
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers. Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. Kimberly Jones>>
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers. Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. Kimberly Jones>>
Four injured in NYC Time Square pipe bomb explosion
Four injured in NYC Time Square pipe bomb explosion
NEW YORK (AP) - The Fire Department of New York says four people, including the suspect, have been hurt following a pipe bomb explosion in a New York City subway at the height of the morning rush hour. Fire officials say Monday none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Police say the pipe bomb explosion inside the subway happened in an underground passageway. A man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - The Fire Department of New York says four people, including the suspect, have been hurt following a pipe bomb explosion in a New York City subway at the height of the morning rush hour. Fire officials say Monday none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Police say the pipe bomb explosion inside the subway happened in an underground passageway. A man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off.>>
Local father dies in fiery crash after purchasing daughter's Christmas gifts
Local father dies in fiery crash after purchasing daughter's Christmas gifts
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - A local father is dead after a fiery crash in North Idaho Friday night. Loved ones said the man had just purchased Christmas presents for his little girl before the horrific wreck. Idaho State Police said 29-year-old Andrew Blum and his 32-year-old passenger were driving near Dufort Road when Blum lost control of his car. They said he flipped it into a ditch, and then the vehicle caught on fire. Blum was rushed to>>
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - A local father is dead after a fiery crash in North Idaho Friday night. Loved ones said the man had just purchased Christmas presents for his little girl before the horrific wreck. Idaho State Police said 29-year-old Andrew Blum and his 32-year-old passenger were driving near Dufort Road when Blum lost control of his car. They said he flipped it into a ditch, and then the vehicle caught on fire. Blum was rushed to>>
Rescued dogs from a Benewah County home ready to find forever homes
Rescued dogs from a Benewah County home ready to find forever homes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A small pack of dogs that were found in bad shape have a new leash on life after getting rescued. Back in October, a group rescued dogs from a home in Benewah County. When they were found, rescuers say the dogs were hungry, malnourished, and neglected. They also found one dog dead on the property. But now two months later, the adult dogs and puppies have made a lot of progress and are now ready to find their forever homes. The rescue groups teamed up and...>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A small pack of dogs that were found in bad shape have a new leash on life after getting rescued. Back in October, a group rescued dogs from a home in Benewah County. When they were found, rescuers say the dogs were hungry, malnourished, and neglected. They also found one dog dead on the property. But now two months later, the adult dogs and puppies have made a lot of progress and are now ready to find their forever homes. The rescue groups teamed up and...>>
Homeless man who gave away last dollars to stranded woman buys home
Homeless man who gave away last dollars to stranded woman buys home
PHILADELPHIA - After a fundraising campaign went viral last month, a homeless Marine veteran now has a roof over his head. Johnny Bobbitt Jr. used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of stranded motorist Kate McClure, 27, of Florence Township, New Jersey. McClure had run out of gas on a highway exit ramp late at night so Bobbitt walked a few blocks to get gas.>>
PHILADELPHIA - After a fundraising campaign went viral last month, a homeless Marine veteran now has a roof over his head. Johnny Bobbitt Jr. used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of stranded motorist Kate McClure, 27, of Florence Township, New Jersey. McClure had run out of gas on a highway exit ramp late at night so Bobbitt walked a few blocks to get gas.>>
Bakery's gingerbread sculpture makes it to competition despite stolen van
Bakery's gingerbread sculpture makes it to competition despite stolen van
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was arrested after driving a stolen bakery van into the Intermodal Terminal downtown, but police also charged him with other crimes in addition to that. Police say Jesse L. Jones, 32, yelled at employees of Sweet Frostings Sunday morning just before 8 o’clock. Gabriela Sauve, a baker at Sweet Frostings, says they were loading up all the pieces to their gingerbread sculpture into their van for the annual Gingerbread Build to benefit Christ Kitchen...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was arrested after driving a stolen bakery van into the Intermodal Terminal downtown, but police also charged him with other crimes in addition to that. Police say Jesse L. Jones, 32, yelled at employees of Sweet Frostings Sunday morning just before 8 o’clock. Gabriela Sauve, a baker at Sweet Frostings, says they were loading up all the pieces to their gingerbread sculpture into their van for the annual Gingerbread Build to benefit Christ Kitchen...>>
Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap
Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap
OWING MILLS, Md. - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome.">>
OWING MILLS, Md. - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome.">>
What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?
What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.>>
Testing urged for students exposed to tuberculosis case
Testing urged for students exposed to tuberculosis case
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - County health officials are urging some middle school students and teachers outside of Portland, Oregon to get tested for tuberculosis. The Clark County Public Health department said it sent letters to those who may have been exposed to a case. The unidentified person at Wy'East Middle School in Vancouver, Washington was recently found to have the infectious disease.>>
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - County health officials are urging some middle school students and teachers outside of Portland, Oregon to get tested for tuberculosis. The Clark County Public Health department said it sent letters to those who may have been exposed to a case. The unidentified person at Wy'East Middle School in Vancouver, Washington was recently found to have the infectious disease.>>