Testing urged for students exposed to tuberculosis case

County health officials are urging some middle school students and teachers outside of Portland, Oregon to get tested for tuberculosis.



The Clark County Public Health department said it sent letters to those who may have been exposed to a case.



The unidentified person at Wy'East Middle School in Vancouver, Washington was recently found to have the infectious disease.



Those who were in proximity to the affected person should get screened and evaluated as a precaution but health officials also said chances of the tuberculosis spreading at the school are low because it isn't very contagious.



The disease is treatable but may not show symptoms.

