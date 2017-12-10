Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap

A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious.

Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome."

We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for "help." You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/i6NkxBf4KP — Kerry Spencer (@Swilua) December 5, 2017

Some people asked if the sign was legit. Kerry writes, "“In baby sign you go with what they do. We showed him the ASL version and this is what he did.”

Since she posted it, the tweet has been shared more than 6,000 times and liked more than 24,000 times.

There's no word whether the little boy was able to tell Santa what he wanted for Christmas before he was rescued.

