Bakery's gingerbread sculpture makes it to competition despite stolen van

A man was arrested after driving a stolen bakery van into the Intermodal Terminal downtown, but police also charged him with other crimes in addition to that.

Police say Jesse L. Jones, 32, yelled at employees of Sweet Frostings Blissful Bakeshop Sunday morning just before 8 o’clock.

Gabriela Sauve, a baker at Sweet Frostings, says they were loading up all the pieces to their gingerbread sculpture into their van for the annual Gingerbread Build to benefit Christ Kitchen. The design was of Leavenworth.

“We did a few iconic buildings in the strip, and of course, the mountains in the back,” she says.

They got one piece in when Gabriela says she and her coworkers noticed a man cursing, shouting, and even threatening them. They ran back into the building, and locked the door.

“He tried to kick it in and once he realized he wasn’t getting in, he went around the corner, jumped into our van, and peeled out,” Gabriela says.

Police say the man then drove at top speed into the intermodal parking lot, where the downtown police precinct is, stopped, and then backed into the glass doors. Police say the man took off, but the downtown precinct officers arrested him just a few blocks away. They say Jones is a known offender to downtown patrol officers.

PHOTOS: Man crashes stolen Sweet Frostings van into police precinct

Gabriela says the piece of their sculpture that was in the van broke into a million pieces. But they were still able to get their sculpture to the build and participate in the competition and help raise money for an organization that helps those in need.

She also says she’s just glad that everyone is okay.

“It could've been a lot worse,” she says. “It could've been one of us hurt so we're very thankful that all of us are safe.”

Sweet Frostings took first place for the people’s choice award at the Gingerbread Build.

Police say Jones was booked into jail for theft of a motor vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief, hit and run on unattended building, and two counts of felony harassment threats to kill. He is expected to be in court on Monday.