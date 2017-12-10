Homeless man who gave away last dollars to stranded woman buys home

Homeless man who gave away last dollars to stranded woman buys homePosted: Updated:
What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.>>
Coeur d'Alene man killed in crash after sliding down I-90 embankment
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night. It happened at milepost 34.5 at around 8:15 p.m. Investigators say Gregory Vandouris, 52, was driving westbound on I-90 in the passing lane, when he swerved to the right and slid off the right roadside.>>
Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap
OWING MILLS, Md. - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome.">>
Athletes, entertainers rush to support bullied Tennessee boy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers. Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. Kimberly Jones>>
2 wolves monitored by wildlife officials found shot dead
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) - Officials say two wolves that were being monitored have been found shot dead in eastern Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife discovered one of the two female wolves in Stevens County through a collar that stopped working in November. She was found dead in an area the monitor showed was her last known location.>>
Spokane art heist: Local restaurant gets paintings stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane restaurant needs your help finding a group of people responsible for taking two paintings. It happened a Clinkerdagger, right across the street from the Spokane Arena. Inside Clinkerdagger at the Flour Mill, the Christmas spirit is alive, but a group of local thieves have put a damper on it.>>
Rescued dogs from a Benewah County home ready to find forever homes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A small pack of dogs that were found in bad shape have a new leash on life after getting rescued. Back in October, a group rescued dogs from a home in Benewah County. When they were found, rescuers say the dogs were hungry, malnourished, and neglected. They also found one dog dead on the property. But now two months later, the adult dogs and puppies have made a lot of progress and are now ready to find their forever homes. The rescue groups teamed up and...>>
Homeless man who gave away last dollars to stranded woman buys home
PHILADELPHIA - After a fundraising campaign went viral last month, a homeless Marine veteran now has a roof over his head. Johnny Bobbitt Jr. used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of stranded motorist Kate McClure, 27, of Florence Township, New Jersey. McClure had run out of gas on a highway exit ramp late at night so Bobbitt walked a few blocks to get gas.>>
Bakery's gingerbread sculpture makes it to competition despite stolen van
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was arrested after driving a stolen bakery van into the Intermodal Terminal downtown, but police also charged him with other crimes in addition to that. Police say Jesse L. Jones, 32, yelled at employees of Sweet Frostings Sunday morning just before 8 o’clock. Gabriela Sauve, a baker at Sweet Frostings, says they were loading up all the pieces to their gingerbread sculpture into their van for the annual Gingerbread Build to benefit Christ Kitchen...>>
Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap
OWING MILLS, Md. - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome.">>
What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.>>
Testing urged for students exposed to tuberculosis case
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - County health officials are urging some middle school students and teachers outside of Portland, Oregon to get tested for tuberculosis. The Clark County Public Health department said it sent letters to those who may have been exposed to a case. The unidentified person at Wy'East Middle School in Vancouver, Washington was recently found to have the infectious disease.>>
Comedian Hannibal Buress arrested on intoxication charge
MIAMI (AP) - A Florida newspaper reports that comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested on a disorderly intoxication charge after an encounter with a police officer. The Miami Herald first reported that 34-year-old Buress was booked into Miami-Dade jail at 1:57 a.m. Sunday and posted bail just before 6 a.m.>>
Driver rescued from car quickly sinking into icy pond
WINCHENDON, Mass. (AP) - A driver whose car plunged into an icy Massachusetts pond has been rescued from the frigid water. The Winchendon Fire Department says a man was plowing a parking lot in the town on Sunday morning when he saw the car leave a roadway and enter Hunts Pond. The man called 911, telling dispatchers the car was still in the water with the driver inside.>>
Gold coin worth $1,200 left in SC Salvation Army kettle
TEGA CAY, S.C. (AP) - An anonymous person dropped a single gold coin worth about $1,200 in a Salvation Army kettle in South Carolina. Multiple media outlets report the one-ounce South African Krugerrand was dropped into a Salvation Army kettle during a fundraising drive at a Walmart store in Tega Cay.>>
Athletes, entertainers rush to support bullied Tennessee boy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers. Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. Kimberly Jones>>
