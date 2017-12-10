Homeless man who gave away last dollars to stranded woman buys home

After a fundraising campaign went viral last month, a homeless Marine veteran now has a roof over his head.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr. used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of stranded motorist Kate McClure, 27, of Florence Township, New Jersey. McClure had run out of gas on a highway exit ramp late at night so Bobbitt walked a few blocks to get gas. She didn't have money to pay him back, so she started a GoFundMe page to say thank you.

A month later, the campaign has raised more than $400,000. And last week, Bobbitt posted an update that he used some of the funds to purchase a new home.

"Just wanted to let you all know that thanks to all of you and with the help of Kate and mark I was able to purchase MY NEW HOME yesterday! The feeling is indescribable and it all thanks to the support and generosity that each and every one of you has shown. I’ll continue to thank you every single day for the rest of my life," Bobbitt wrote.

McClure also expressed her thanks on the fundraising page.

"We would like to thank everyone who had a part of this amazing ride we've been on for the last few days. Your kind words, donations and help getting the word out meant the world to Mark, Johnny and myself. This would've never happened [without] all of you," she said.

Bobbitt says he's donating some of the money raised to help another homeless veteran.