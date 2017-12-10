Rescued dogs from a Benewah County home ready to find forever homes

A small pack of dogs that were found in bad shape have a new leash on life after getting rescued.

Back in October, a group rescued dogs from a home in Benewah County. When they were found, rescuers say the dogs were hungry and neglected. They also found one dog dead on the property.

But now two months later, the adult dogs and puppies have made a lot of progress and are now ready to find their forever homes. The rescue groups teamed up and held a meet and greet adoption event, where potential adopters can meet the dogs.

If you are interested in the dogs, they can contact Sky Ridge Equine Rescue and Rehab: https://www.facebook.com/SkyRidgeEquineRescueAndRehab/

If you’d like to donate for current and future medical funds for these dogs, you can do so to Northwoods Veterinary Clinic in Athol at 208-683-2708.