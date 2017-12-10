Rescued dogs from a Benewah County home ready to find forever ho - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Rescued dogs from a Benewah County home ready to find forever homes

Posted: Updated:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

A small pack of dogs that were found in bad shape have a new leash on life after getting rescued.

Back in October, a group rescued dogs from a home in Benewah County. When they were found, rescuers say the dogs were hungry and neglected. They also found one dog dead on the property.

But now two months later, the adult dogs and puppies have made a lot of progress and are now ready to find their forever homes. The rescue groups teamed up and held a meet and greet adoption event, where potential adopters can meet the dogs.

If you are interested in the dogs, they can contact Sky Ridge Equine Rescue and Rehab: https://www.facebook.com/SkyRidgeEquineRescueAndRehab/

If you’d like to donate for current and future medical funds for these dogs, you can do so to Northwoods Veterinary Clinic in Athol at 208-683-2708.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?

    What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?

    Sunday, December 10 2017 7:21 PM EST2017-12-11 00:21:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene man killed in crash after sliding down I-90 embankment

    Coeur d'Alene man killed in crash after sliding down I-90 embankment

    Sunday, December 10 2017 1:00 PM EST2017-12-10 18:00:01 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night. It happened at milepost 34.5 at around 8:15 p.m. Investigators say Gregory Vandouris, 52, was driving westbound on I-90 in the passing lane, when he swerved to the right and slid off the right roadside.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night. It happened at milepost 34.5 at around 8:15 p.m. Investigators say Gregory Vandouris, 52, was driving westbound on I-90 in the passing lane, when he swerved to the right and slid off the right roadside.

    >>

  • Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap

    Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap

    Sunday, December 10 2017 7:43 PM EST2017-12-11 00:43:17 GMT

    OWING MILLS, Md.  - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome."

    >>

    OWING MILLS, Md.  - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Rescued dogs from a Benewah County home ready to find forever homes

    Rescued dogs from a Benewah County home ready to find forever homes

    Sunday, December 10 2017 9:10 PM EST2017-12-11 02:10:17 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A small pack of dogs that were found in bad shape have a new leash on life after getting rescued. Back in October, a group rescued dogs from a home in Benewah County. When they were found, rescuers say the dogs were hungry, malnourished, and neglected. They also found one dog dead on the property. But now two months later, the adult dogs and puppies have made a lot of progress and are now ready to find their forever homes. The rescue groups teamed up and...

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A small pack of dogs that were found in bad shape have a new leash on life after getting rescued. Back in October, a group rescued dogs from a home in Benewah County. When they were found, rescuers say the dogs were hungry, malnourished, and neglected. They also found one dog dead on the property. But now two months later, the adult dogs and puppies have made a lot of progress and are now ready to find their forever homes. The rescue groups teamed up and...

    >>

  • Homeless man who gave away last dollars to stranded woman buys home

    Homeless man who gave away last dollars to stranded woman buys home

    Sunday, December 10 2017 8:53 PM EST2017-12-11 01:53:22 GMT

    PHILADELPHIA - After a fundraising campaign went viral last month, a homeless Marine veteran now has a roof over his head. Johnny Bobbitt Jr. used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of stranded motorist Kate McClure, 27, of Florence Township, New Jersey. McClure had run out of gas on a highway exit ramp late at night so Bobbitt walked a few blocks to get gas.

    >>

    PHILADELPHIA - After a fundraising campaign went viral last month, a homeless Marine veteran now has a roof over his head. Johnny Bobbitt Jr. used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of stranded motorist Kate McClure, 27, of Florence Township, New Jersey. McClure had run out of gas on a highway exit ramp late at night so Bobbitt walked a few blocks to get gas.

    >>

  • Bakery's gingerbread sculpture makes it to competition despite stolen van

    Bakery's gingerbread sculpture makes it to competition despite stolen van

    Sunday, December 10 2017 8:48 PM EST2017-12-11 01:48:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was arrested after driving a stolen bakery van into the Intermodal Terminal downtown, but police also charged him with other crimes in addition to that. Police say Jesse L. Jones, 32, yelled at employees of Sweet Frostings Sunday morning just before 8 o’clock. Gabriela Sauve, a baker at Sweet Frostings, says they were loading up all the pieces to their gingerbread sculpture into their van for the annual Gingerbread Build to benefit Christ Kitchen...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was arrested after driving a stolen bakery van into the Intermodal Terminal downtown, but police also charged him with other crimes in addition to that. Police say Jesse L. Jones, 32, yelled at employees of Sweet Frostings Sunday morning just before 8 o’clock. Gabriela Sauve, a baker at Sweet Frostings, says they were loading up all the pieces to their gingerbread sculpture into their van for the annual Gingerbread Build to benefit Christ Kitchen...

    >>
    •   