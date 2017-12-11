Local father dies in fiery crash after purchasing daughter's Christmas gifts

A local father is dead after a fiery crash in North Idaho Friday night. Loved ones said the man had just purchased Christmas presents for his little girl before the horrific wreck.

Idaho State Police said 29-year-old Andrew Blum and his 32-year-old passenger were driving near Dufort Road when Blum lost control of his car. They said he flipped it into a ditch, and then the vehicle caught on fire. Blum was rushed to the hospital where he later died. His passenger, identified as his older brother, is expected to be okay.

Those who knew Blum said his whole world revolved around his three-year-old daughter, Emma.

"He was a very good dad," said Sadie Brown. "He loved Emma with everything he had."

Brown and Blum dated for several years before splitting up last year. Despite no longer being together, they still talked every single day, including right before the wreck.

"We spoke 30 minutes prior," Brown said.

In that final conversation, Brown said Blum told her he was Christmas shopping for their daughter. He also made plans to take Emma to lunch the very next day.

"He did buy the Christmas presents," she said. "They were still in the car. They burned. Christmas isn't even what matters."

Brown said explaining the loss to their little girl has been beyond horrific.

"She keeps saying 'let me call my dad. I want to see my dad,'" Brown said.

Loved ones are currently in the process of planning a memorial for Andrew Blum.