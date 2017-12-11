Local father dies in fiery crash after purchasing daughter's Chr - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Local father dies in fiery crash after purchasing daughter's Christmas gifts

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
Connect
Selkirk Fire Rescue & EMS Selkirk Fire Rescue & EMS
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho -

A local father is dead after a fiery crash in North Idaho Friday night. Loved ones said the man had just purchased Christmas presents for his little girl before the horrific wreck.

Idaho State Police said 29-year-old Andrew Blum and his 32-year-old passenger were driving near Dufort Road when Blum lost control of his car. They said he flipped it into a ditch, and then the vehicle caught on fire. Blum was rushed to the hospital where he later died. His passenger, identified as his older brother, is expected to be okay.

Those who knew Blum said his whole world revolved around his three-year-old daughter, Emma.

"He was a very good dad," said Sadie Brown. "He loved Emma with everything he had."

Brown and Blum dated for several years before splitting up last year. Despite no longer being together, they still talked every single day, including right before the wreck.

"We spoke 30 minutes prior," Brown said.

In that final conversation, Brown said Blum told her he was Christmas shopping for their daughter. He also made plans to take Emma to lunch the very next day.

"He did buy the Christmas presents," she said. "They were still in the car. They burned. Christmas isn't even what matters."

Brown said explaining the loss to their little girl has been beyond horrific.

"She keeps saying 'let me call my dad. I want to see my dad,'" Brown said.

Loved ones are currently in the process of planning a memorial for Andrew Blum.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?

    What channel is this Gonzaga vs Washington game on?

    Sunday, December 10 2017 7:21 PM EST2017-12-11 00:21:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Basketball fans are getting for a dog fight Sunday evening as the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Washington Huskies. The Zags are coming off a loss to No. 4 Villanova and the Huskies team just shocked the world by taking down No. 2 Kansas, so the in-state contest could get really interesting. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene man killed in crash after sliding down I-90 embankment

    Coeur d'Alene man killed in crash after sliding down I-90 embankment

    Sunday, December 10 2017 1:00 PM EST2017-12-10 18:00:01 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night. It happened at milepost 34.5 at around 8:15 p.m. Investigators say Gregory Vandouris, 52, was driving westbound on I-90 in the passing lane, when he swerved to the right and slid off the right roadside.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night. It happened at milepost 34.5 at around 8:15 p.m. Investigators say Gregory Vandouris, 52, was driving westbound on I-90 in the passing lane, when he swerved to the right and slid off the right roadside.

    >>

  • Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap

    Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap

    Sunday, December 10 2017 7:43 PM EST2017-12-11 00:43:17 GMT

    OWING MILLS, Md.  - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome."

    >>

    OWING MILLS, Md.  - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Local father dies in fiery crash after purchasing daughter's Christmas gifts

    Local father dies in fiery crash after purchasing daughter's Christmas gifts

    Monday, December 11 2017 12:02 AM EST2017-12-11 05:02:49 GMT
    Selkirk Fire Rescue & EMSSelkirk Fire Rescue & EMS

    PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - A local father is dead after a fiery crash in North Idaho Friday night. Loved ones said the man had just purchased Christmas presents for his little girl before the horrific wreck. Idaho State Police said 29-year-old Andrew Blum and his 32-year-old passenger were driving near Dufort Road when Blum lost control of his car. They said he flipped it into a ditch, and then the vehicle caught on fire. Blum was rushed to 

    >>

    PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - A local father is dead after a fiery crash in North Idaho Friday night. Loved ones said the man had just purchased Christmas presents for his little girl before the horrific wreck. Idaho State Police said 29-year-old Andrew Blum and his 32-year-old passenger were driving near Dufort Road when Blum lost control of his car. They said he flipped it into a ditch, and then the vehicle caught on fire. Blum was rushed to 

    >>

  • Rescued dogs from a Benewah County home ready to find forever homes

    Rescued dogs from a Benewah County home ready to find forever homes

    Sunday, December 10 2017 9:10 PM EST2017-12-11 02:10:17 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A small pack of dogs that were found in bad shape have a new leash on life after getting rescued. Back in October, a group rescued dogs from a home in Benewah County. When they were found, rescuers say the dogs were hungry, malnourished, and neglected. They also found one dog dead on the property. But now two months later, the adult dogs and puppies have made a lot of progress and are now ready to find their forever homes. The rescue groups teamed up and...

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A small pack of dogs that were found in bad shape have a new leash on life after getting rescued. Back in October, a group rescued dogs from a home in Benewah County. When they were found, rescuers say the dogs were hungry, malnourished, and neglected. They also found one dog dead on the property. But now two months later, the adult dogs and puppies have made a lot of progress and are now ready to find their forever homes. The rescue groups teamed up and...

    >>

  • Homeless man who gave away last dollars to stranded woman buys home

    Homeless man who gave away last dollars to stranded woman buys home

    Sunday, December 10 2017 8:53 PM EST2017-12-11 01:53:22 GMT

    PHILADELPHIA - After a fundraising campaign went viral last month, a homeless Marine veteran now has a roof over his head. Johnny Bobbitt Jr. used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of stranded motorist Kate McClure, 27, of Florence Township, New Jersey. McClure had run out of gas on a highway exit ramp late at night so Bobbitt walked a few blocks to get gas.

    >>

    PHILADELPHIA - After a fundraising campaign went viral last month, a homeless Marine veteran now has a roof over his head. Johnny Bobbitt Jr. used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of stranded motorist Kate McClure, 27, of Florence Township, New Jersey. McClure had run out of gas on a highway exit ramp late at night so Bobbitt walked a few blocks to get gas.

    >>
    •   