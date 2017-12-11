Vet retrieves 21 pacifiers from dog's stomach

Vet retrieves 21 pacifiers from dog's stomachPosted: Updated:
Pope urges nuclear disarmament, climate-change solutions
Apple orchestrates deal for song-recognition app Shazam
Bitcoin soars then falls back; banks raise risk concerns
German intelligence warns of increased Chinese cyberspying
Bitcoin futures soar amid frenzy over virtual currency
Soon you can watch the NFL free on your phone on Yahoo
The Latest: Bitcoin futures end 1st day 20 pct higher
Some glitches seen in deadline week for 'Obamacare' sign-ups
France names winners of anti-Trump climate change grants
The Latest: Trump to make final pitch for GOP tax plan
Batali steps down after sexual misconduct allegations
NEW YORK (AP) - Mario Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years. The online site Eater New York reported Monday that the incidents involve at least four women, three who worked for Batali. In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Batali said the complaints match up with his past behavior.>>
Josh Homme apologizes again for kicking photographer
NEW YORK (AP) - Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme has apologized for a second time after a photographer says he kicked her camera during a concert. Homme says in a video posted to his band's Facebook page early Monday that he doesn't have any excuse or reason to justify what I did.">>
Apple orchestrates deal for song-recognition app Shazam
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Apple has bought Shazam, the maker of a song-recognition app that Apple's digital assistant Siri has already been using to help people identify the music playing on their iPhones. The companies didn't disclose the price of the acquisition announced Monday. Technology news site Recode previously reported Apple is paying about $400 million for Shazam, citing three unidentified people familiar with the deal.>>
2 suspects in Graham school shooting released
GRAHAM, Wash.(AP) - Authorities say two teenagers who were arrested in connection with a double shooting last week outside a high school near Tacoma will be released pending further developments in the case. KOMO-TV reports the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office said Monday no charges have been filed and the two suspects would be released after a 72-hour hold.>>
Authorities: Couple left boy in Florida trailer for 2 months
PENSACOLA (AP) - Authorities say a Florida couple left a boy alone in a trailer for about two months. The Pensacola News Journal reports that 34-year-old Jennifer Nichols and 32-year-old Joshua Sanders were arrested Nov. 30 and charged with child neglect. Officials didn't say how old the boy was or how he was related to Nichols or Sanders.>>
Spirit boots breast-feeding woman from plane
HOUSTON (AP) - A woman making a long-planned trip with her parents and young son says Spirit Airlines kicked the family off the plane when she didn't immediately stop breast-feeding the 2-year-old, who was restless after a long delay.>>
High speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in crash in Browne's Addition neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two men have been arrested after leading police on a high speed chase late Monday morning that ended in a crash in the Browne's Addition neighborhood. Authorities tell us that the chase started in the Northern Quest parking lot in Airway Heights when an officer thought the two males inside were acting suspiciously and then recognized that the vehicle they were in was reported stolen.>>
Powerful PSA from Sandy Hook Promise seeks to prevent "tomorrow's" school shooting
KHQ.COM - A PSA posted by Sandy Hook Promise gives an eerie reminder that it feels almost inevitable, in today's world, it's only a matter of time before news stations across the country report on another school shooting... and then another... and another. Sandy Hook Promise is an organization that trains students and adults to know the signs of gun violence so that no other parent experiences the senseless, horrific loss of their child.>>
Rising rents becoming an issue in Spokane County
(AP) - Higher rents are becoming an issue in Spokane County, where a new report says half of renters are spending over 30 percent of their income on rent. Rents in the Spokane market have increased notably over the past year and a half. That's according to Terri Anderson, co-director of the Spokane Tenants Union. The Spokesman-Review reports that rents in Spokane are rising while wages remain stagnant.>>
Special deer hunt approved in Montana to learn more about chronic wasting disease prevalence
LAUREL, Mont. (AP) - Wildlife officials approved a special hunt to learn more about the prevalence of chronic wasting disease in Montana. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted Thursday to allow the hunt that will begin Friday. Licenses go on sale Monday. Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks official Greg Lemon says the hunt follows the first finding of chronic wasting disease in wild deer in Montana this fall.>>
