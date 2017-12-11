Vet retrieves 21 pacifiers from dog's stomach

KHQ.COM - A veterinarian in Oklahoma says in 20 years of practice he has never performed an operation as crazy as the one he had to do on a 4-year-old Shar-Pei named Dovey.



Dovey's owners were concerned with how much weight he had lost and took him to the vet to get checked out. That's when the vet made the shocking discovery that Dovey had swallowed not 1, not 2, not 3, but 21 pacifiers!



Dovey's owners say they had witnessed Dovey swipe at least one binky off the counter top and on a separate occasion, he threw one up, but they had no idea he had swallowed that many.



Dr. Chris Chris Rispoli shared the story and the images, which might be a little hard for some to look at, on the Gentle Care Animal Hospital's Facebook Page.

"So fare warning, some people may find the following series of photos disturbing!! I have to show them for two reasons, first, this was the most fascinating and exciting surgery I have ever done or my staff has ever been a part of. We love Dovey, and she is doing GREAT post op. Dr. Dad (who incidentally sutured my forehead together last year when the leaf blower fell off the shelf in the garage onto my face!!!) and Mom recently had there second beautiful child but were having a missing binkie dilemma, then grandma saw Dovey jump up on a counter and take off with one. She recently had slowed down her eating and vomited a little phlegm for a few days but other than that was acting fine. When she vomited up a binkie, plus the story from grandma, dad brought her in for an x-ray. You can see the binkie’s stacked up in the stomach, we counted 7-9. Well......by the end of surgery we had pulled 21 out of her stomach. That is the second, and most important, reason I am sharing these photo’s. Dog’s will eat anything, anytime and at any age so always be watching!!! Thank Dr Dad and Mom for letting me share this with clients!!!"







