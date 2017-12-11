Vet retrieves 21 pacifiers from dog's stomach - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Vet retrieves 21 pacifiers from dog's stomach

Posted: Updated:

KHQ.COM - A veterinarian in Oklahoma says in 20 years of practice he has never performed an operation as crazy as the one he had to do on a 4-year-old Shar-Pei named Dovey.

Dovey's owners were concerned with how much weight he had lost and took him to the vet to get checked out. That's when the vet made the shocking discovery that Dovey had swallowed not 1, not 2, not 3, but 21 pacifiers!

Dovey's owners say they had witnessed Dovey swipe at least one binky off the counter top and on a separate occasion, he threw one up, but they had no idea he had swallowed that many.

Dr. Chris Chris Rispoli shared the story and the images, which might be a little hard for some to look at, on the Gentle Care Animal Hospital's Facebook Page.

"So fare warning, some people may find the following series of photos disturbing!! I have to show them for two reasons, first, this was the most fascinating and exciting surgery I have ever done or my staff has ever been a part of. We love Dovey, and she is doing GREAT post op. Dr. Dad (who incidentally sutured my forehead together last year when the leaf blower fell off the shelf in the garage onto my face!!!) and Mom recently had there second beautiful child but were having a missing binkie dilemma, then grandma saw Dovey jump up on a counter and take off with one. She recently had slowed down her eating and vomited a little phlegm for a few days but other than that was acting fine. When she vomited up a binkie, plus the story from grandma, dad brought her in for an x-ray. You can see the binkie’s stacked up in the stomach, we counted 7-9. Well......by the end of surgery we had pulled 21 out of her stomach. That is the second, and most important, reason I am sharing these photo’s. Dog’s will eat anything, anytime and at any age so always be watching!!! Thank Dr Dad and Mom for letting me share this with clients!!!"



 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Batali steps down after sexual misconduct allegations

    Batali steps down after sexual misconduct allegations

    Monday, December 11 2017 6:01 PM EST2017-12-11 23:01:33 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - Mario Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years.    The online site Eater New York reported Monday that the incidents involve at least four women, three who worked for Batali. In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Batali said the complaints match up with his past behavior.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - Mario Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years.    The online site Eater New York reported Monday that the incidents involve at least four women, three who worked for Batali. In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Batali said the complaints match up with his past behavior.

    >>

  • Josh Homme apologizes again for kicking photographer

    Josh Homme apologizes again for kicking photographer

    Monday, December 11 2017 5:53 PM EST2017-12-11 22:53:27 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme has apologized for a second time after a photographer says he kicked her camera during a concert.    Homme says in a video posted to his band's Facebook page early Monday that he doesn't have any excuse or reason to justify what I did."

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme has apologized for a second time after a photographer says he kicked her camera during a concert.    Homme says in a video posted to his band's Facebook page early Monday that he doesn't have any excuse or reason to justify what I did."

    >>

  • Apple orchestrates deal for song-recognition app Shazam

    Apple orchestrates deal for song-recognition app Shazam

    Monday, December 11 2017 5:49 PM EST2017-12-11 22:49:09 GMT

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Apple has bought Shazam, the maker of a song-recognition app that Apple's digital assistant Siri has already been using to help people identify the music playing on their iPhones.    The companies didn't disclose the price of the acquisition announced Monday. Technology news site Recode previously reported Apple is paying about $400 million for Shazam, citing three unidentified people familiar with the deal.

    >>

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Apple has bought Shazam, the maker of a song-recognition app that Apple's digital assistant Siri has already been using to help people identify the music playing on their iPhones.    The companies didn't disclose the price of the acquisition announced Monday. Technology news site Recode previously reported Apple is paying about $400 million for Shazam, citing three unidentified people familiar with the deal.

    >>
    •   