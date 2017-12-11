Central Washington University places professor and lawmaker on leave due to sexual harassment claims

Central Washington University places professor and lawmaker on leave due to sexual harassment claimsPosted: Updated:
OWING MILLS, Md. - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome.">>
OWING MILLS, Md. - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome.">>
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - A local father is dead after a fiery crash in North Idaho Friday night. Loved ones said the man had just purchased Christmas presents for his little girl before the horrific wreck. Idaho State Police said 29-year-old Andrew Blum and his 32-year-old passenger were driving near Dufort Road when Blum lost control of his car. They said he flipped it into a ditch, and then the vehicle caught on fire. Blum was rushed to>>
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - A local father is dead after a fiery crash in North Idaho Friday night. Loved ones said the man had just purchased Christmas presents for his little girl before the horrific wreck. Idaho State Police said 29-year-old Andrew Blum and his 32-year-old passenger were driving near Dufort Road when Blum lost control of his car. They said he flipped it into a ditch, and then the vehicle caught on fire. Blum was rushed to>>
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers. Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. Kimberly Jones>>
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers. Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. Kimberly Jones>>
PHILADELPHIA - After a fundraising campaign went viral last month, a homeless Marine veteran now has a roof over his head. Johnny Bobbitt Jr. used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of stranded motorist Kate McClure, 27, of Florence Township, New Jersey. McClure had run out of gas on a highway exit ramp late at night so Bobbitt walked a few blocks to get gas.>>
PHILADELPHIA - After a fundraising campaign went viral last month, a homeless Marine veteran now has a roof over his head. Johnny Bobbitt Jr. used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of stranded motorist Kate McClure, 27, of Florence Township, New Jersey. McClure had run out of gas on a highway exit ramp late at night so Bobbitt walked a few blocks to get gas.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night. It happened at milepost 34.5 at around 8:15 p.m. Investigators say Gregory Vandouris, 52, was driving westbound on I-90 in the passing lane, when he swerved to the right and slid off the right roadside.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person was killed and two others hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 90 Saturday night. It happened at milepost 34.5 at around 8:15 p.m. Investigators say Gregory Vandouris, 52, was driving westbound on I-90 in the passing lane, when he swerved to the right and slid off the right roadside.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - The Fire Department of New York says four people, including the suspect, have been hurt following a pipe bomb explosion in a New York City subway at the height of the morning rush hour. Fire officials say Monday none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Police say the pipe bomb explosion inside the subway happened in an underground passageway. A man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - The Fire Department of New York says four people, including the suspect, have been hurt following a pipe bomb explosion in a New York City subway at the height of the morning rush hour. Fire officials say Monday none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Police say the pipe bomb explosion inside the subway happened in an underground passageway. A man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - Mario Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years. The online site Eater New York reported Monday that the incidents involve at least four women, three who worked for Batali. In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Batali said the complaints match up with his past behavior.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - Mario Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years. The online site Eater New York reported Monday that the incidents involve at least four women, three who worked for Batali. In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Batali said the complaints match up with his past behavior.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme has apologized for a second time after a photographer says he kicked her camera during a concert. Homme says in a video posted to his band's Facebook page early Monday that he doesn't have any excuse or reason to justify what I did.">>
NEW YORK (AP) - Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme has apologized for a second time after a photographer says he kicked her camera during a concert. Homme says in a video posted to his band's Facebook page early Monday that he doesn't have any excuse or reason to justify what I did.">>
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Apple has bought Shazam, the maker of a song-recognition app that Apple's digital assistant Siri has already been using to help people identify the music playing on their iPhones. The companies didn't disclose the price of the acquisition announced Monday. Technology news site Recode previously reported Apple is paying about $400 million for Shazam, citing three unidentified people familiar with the deal.>>
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Apple has bought Shazam, the maker of a song-recognition app that Apple's digital assistant Siri has already been using to help people identify the music playing on their iPhones. The companies didn't disclose the price of the acquisition announced Monday. Technology news site Recode previously reported Apple is paying about $400 million for Shazam, citing three unidentified people familiar with the deal.>>
GRAHAM, Wash.(AP) - Authorities say two teenagers who were arrested in connection with a double shooting last week outside a high school near Tacoma will be released pending further developments in the case. KOMO-TV reports the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office said Monday no charges have been filed and the two suspects would be released after a 72-hour hold.>>
GRAHAM, Wash.(AP) - Authorities say two teenagers who were arrested in connection with a double shooting last week outside a high school near Tacoma will be released pending further developments in the case. KOMO-TV reports the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office said Monday no charges have been filed and the two suspects would be released after a 72-hour hold.>>
PENSACOLA (AP) - Authorities say a Florida couple left a boy alone in a trailer for about two months. The Pensacola News Journal reports that 34-year-old Jennifer Nichols and 32-year-old Joshua Sanders were arrested Nov. 30 and charged with child neglect. Officials didn't say how old the boy was or how he was related to Nichols or Sanders.>>
PENSACOLA (AP) - Authorities say a Florida couple left a boy alone in a trailer for about two months. The Pensacola News Journal reports that 34-year-old Jennifer Nichols and 32-year-old Joshua Sanders were arrested Nov. 30 and charged with child neglect. Officials didn't say how old the boy was or how he was related to Nichols or Sanders.>>
HOUSTON (AP) - A woman making a long-planned trip with her parents and young son says Spirit Airlines kicked the family off the plane when she didn't immediately stop breast-feeding the 2-year-old, who was restless after a long delay.>>
HOUSTON (AP) - A woman making a long-planned trip with her parents and young son says Spirit Airlines kicked the family off the plane when she didn't immediately stop breast-feeding the 2-year-old, who was restless after a long delay.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two men have been arrested after leading police on a high speed chase late Monday morning that ended in a crash in the Browne's Addition neighborhood. Authorities tell us that the chase started in the Northern Quest parking lot in Airway Heights when an officer thought the two males inside were acting suspiciously and then recognized that the vehicle they were in was reported stolen.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two men have been arrested after leading police on a high speed chase late Monday morning that ended in a crash in the Browne's Addition neighborhood. Authorities tell us that the chase started in the Northern Quest parking lot in Airway Heights when an officer thought the two males inside were acting suspiciously and then recognized that the vehicle they were in was reported stolen.>>
KHQ.COM - A PSA posted by Sandy Hook Promise gives an eerie reminder that it feels almost inevitable, in today's world, it's only a matter of time before news stations across the country report on another school shooting... and then another... and another. Sandy Hook Promise is an organization that trains students and adults to know the signs of gun violence so that no other parent experiences the senseless, horrific loss of their child.>>
KHQ.COM - A PSA posted by Sandy Hook Promise gives an eerie reminder that it feels almost inevitable, in today's world, it's only a matter of time before news stations across the country report on another school shooting... and then another... and another. Sandy Hook Promise is an organization that trains students and adults to know the signs of gun violence so that no other parent experiences the senseless, horrific loss of their child.>>
(AP) - Higher rents are becoming an issue in Spokane County, where a new report says half of renters are spending over 30 percent of their income on rent. Rents in the Spokane market have increased notably over the past year and a half. That's according to Terri Anderson, co-director of the Spokane Tenants Union. The Spokesman-Review reports that rents in Spokane are rising while wages remain stagnant.>>
(AP) - Higher rents are becoming an issue in Spokane County, where a new report says half of renters are spending over 30 percent of their income on rent. Rents in the Spokane market have increased notably over the past year and a half. That's according to Terri Anderson, co-director of the Spokane Tenants Union. The Spokesman-Review reports that rents in Spokane are rising while wages remain stagnant.>>
LAUREL, Mont. (AP) - Wildlife officials approved a special hunt to learn more about the prevalence of chronic wasting disease in Montana. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted Thursday to allow the hunt that will begin Friday. Licenses go on sale Monday. Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks official Greg Lemon says the hunt follows the first finding of chronic wasting disease in wild deer in Montana this fall.>>
LAUREL, Mont. (AP) - Wildlife officials approved a special hunt to learn more about the prevalence of chronic wasting disease in Montana. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted Thursday to allow the hunt that will begin Friday. Licenses go on sale Monday. Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks official Greg Lemon says the hunt follows the first finding of chronic wasting disease in wild deer in Montana this fall.>>