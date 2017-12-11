Montana man wanted for illegal selling of firearms caught in Mex - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Montana man wanted for illegal selling of firearms caught in Mexico

Posted: Updated:

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A captured fugitive is accused of dozens of federal firearms violations in Montana for allegedly exporting guns from the U.S. to customers in countries with restrictive gun laws.
 
Authorities allege 37-year-old Eric Daniel Doyle concocted an elaborate scheme to use the internet to sell handguns to customers in Australia, Norway, Denmark and Sweden. The weapons were shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.
 
Doyle was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2015 but eluded authorities for more than two years.
 
He was captured in the Mexican state of Sonora on Nov. 8 and is scheduled to appear Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch for a detention hearing in Montana.
 
Doyle has pleaded not guilty to 44 gun violations and related crimes.
 
Four alleged accomplices were previously sentenced after striking plea deals with prosecutors.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

