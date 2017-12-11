Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 11th

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee prosecutors say a man who led police on a high-speed chased told arresting officers he crashed his minivan because he became distracted checking his cellphone for directions.

The Milwaukee District Attorney's Office said in a criminal complaint released Friday that 20-year-old Logan Michael Brandenburg made the comment unsolicited while he was being transported from a hospital to the county jail.

Prosecutors say Brandenburg told officers he had smoked marijuana and was on probation so a "fight or flight mentality kicked in" when a West Allis police officer attempted to pull him over on Nov. 19.

Authorities say the chase reached speeds of 100 mph and involved four different police departments before Brandenburg's minivan jumped a curb and plunged down an embankment.

Brandenburg is charged with two felonies.

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma mother and father couldn't figure out what was happening to their child's pacifiers until the baby's grandmother saw the family dog swipe one off a counter.

One nauseous pooch and a trip to their veterinarian's office confirmed the couple's hunch: Dovey had 21 pacifiers lodged in her stomach.

The couple told the veterinarian Dovey had slowed her eating and was vomiting for a few days, but other than that, they thought she seemed fine.

KFOR-TV reports that at first, the veterinarian thought there were only seven to nine pacifiers in Dovey's stomach, but the surgery proved otherwise.

Dovey is on the mend and has already gone home.

The veterinarian cautioned pet owners in a recent Facebook post that "dogs will eat anything, anytime and at any age."



SPENCER, Mass. (AP) - Firefighters in Massachusetts responded to a fast food restaurant over the weekend to free a young girl who got stuck in the playground.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that firefighters responded to a McDonald's in Spencer at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say they needed a ladder to reach the girl, who was stuck 10 to 12 feet (3 to 4 meters) in the air. Police say it took a cutting tool and about 30 minutes to free her.

Police think the girl suffered a dislocated knee. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Her name and age were not released, and it is unclear how she became trapped.

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri woman has won the lottery twice in a single day.

KSDK-TV reports that Nov. 29 was Veronica Buchanan's lucky day. That morning, the Florissant woman won $1,000 from a $10 Monopoly scratch-off ticket she bought at the Bellefontaine BP gas station. She tested her luck again later in the day and bought another $10 scratch-off ticket. That ticket was worth $100,000.

This isn't the first time someone has won two big prizes in one day. Earlier in November, a North Carolina woman won more than $1 million between two lottery prizes in a single day.

MIAMI (AP) - It's a good time to be a bad driver in Florida's most populous county.

The Miami Herald reports that Miami-Dade County police officers are rationing the paper tickets they issue as the department awaits a new electronic system next month. County officials didn't want to order new paper tickets and then have leftovers.

Department officials concede that means only the worst of the worst traffic scofflaws are getting tickets.

Maj. Hector Llevat told the paper, "officers are using their discretion."

Officers told the paper they are down to their last ticket book, which contain 25 citations.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon town near one of America's microbrew meccas is thirsting for a piece of the action and offering incentives for the first brewery to establish itself in the community.

In an internet presentation aimed at luring craft brewers, Madras - which sits between irrigated farmland and high desert within sight of the snow-capped Cascade Range - says it will assist in site selection and costs of architecture, engineering, permits and building renovation. It also offers expedited permitting, technical assistance and an opportunity for a start-up loan.

Consumption of craft beer in the U.S. keeps reaching new heights. Sales rose 6.2 percent by volume in 2016, to 24 million barrels, the Brewers Association said. Vermont has the most craft breweries per capita, with 10.8 per 100,000 adults. Oregon is fourth in the nation, with 8.1 per 100,000.

Madras has missed out so far in the craft beer craze. Some 40 miles (64 kilometers) to the south is Bend, which has at least 22 breweries for 91,000 residents (and many more hop-happy tourists) - among the highest number of microbreweries per capita in the United States.

Beer aficionados travel to Bend just to visit its brewpubs. Bend's establishments include Deschutes Brewery, which opened in 1988 and pioneered central Oregon's brewing revolution. But Deschutes has long outgrown its microbrewery status. Its beers are available in 28 states and Canada, and it plans to open a brewery in Roanoke, Virginia, in 2019. Another producer, 10 Barrel Brewing, was bought in 2014 by the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Madras' 6,300 residents have been watching all this activity with a touch of jealousy as traffic along U.S. Route 97, which slices down central Oregon from Washington state to California, zips past the Black Bear Diner and other establishments, headed for points north or south.

"We want be able to stop this traffic going to Bend and say, 'Come to Madras and check ours out first,'" Joe Krenowicz, executive director of the local chamber of commerce, said in a telephone interview.

Krenowicz and a dozen other Madras residents have thought for years about inviting a brewery, with a brewpub, to Madras. Pronounced MA-dress, the town was initially going to be named after a pioneer, but had to choose an alternative because it resembled another town's name.

"The city fathers cast around. One was in somebody's store, picked up a bolt of cloth - Madras cloth - and said 'That's a pretty good name,'" Jarold Ramsey, director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, said with a laugh.

Madras offered incentives for the construction of a hotel and a multiplex theater, and they can be a template for this next step, Krenowicz said.

"We're certainly on the tail end of brewery growth, and we want to be a part of that," said Krenowicz, who envisions a family-friendly place with a sports lounge atmosphere and outdoor seating.

Madras has some of the purest water, coming from an artesian spring filtered by volcanic basalt. A brewer could use that water, and locally produced barley, Krenowicz said.

Not everyone in the town is pleased with the invitation and incentives, however.

"I don't think the city should be involved in anything like that," said Jan Six, owner of the Rialto Tavern, which is just off U.S. Route 97 and has 11 beer taps, along with liquor. "They're not supposed to be taking business away from us. We've worked really hard to build this business. It's not right."

Hundreds of residents who provided input for an Urban Renewal Action Plan wanted recruiting a brewery to be a priority, Madras Mayor Royce Embanks said.

"Madras is ready for a brewery or brew pub to call its own," Embanks said in the online appeal from the Madras Redevelopment Commission. "The vision is for a vibrant community gathering place and an inviting destination for friends, family and tourists."

The ad called Madras the "last best place in Oregon without a brewery (yet!)"

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin woman accused of robbing three banks while she was more than eight months pregnant pleaded guilty to robbing two of them and was sentenced to four years in prison.

The State Journal reports that 32-year-old Lisa Harding of Madison was also ordered to pay back money taken during a third bank robbery, even though that charge was dismissed under a plea agreement.

The robberies happened in December 2016. Harding was arrested after taking a taxi to and from the final robbery.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky said that while she understands Harding's health problems and drug addictions, a prison sentence was warranted because of the threat to public safety.

Harding apologized for her crimes and said a lot of things were "going wrong" for her at the time.

MIAMI (AP) - When two security dogs reacted to a suspicious crate before an art show opening, Miami police officers briefly shut down the area to investigate the possible threat.

But when they opened up the crate Saturday morning, officers found something else instead: a portrait of Hillary Clinton in a studded jacket and shaggy pink haircut.

The Miami Herald reports officers ran the acrylic-on-wood artwork through an X-ray machine, which turned up no suspicious material.

The painting - titled "Punk Hillary" - had been shipped with a similar portrait of President Donald Trump (called "Trump Pimp"), depicting him in a zebra-printed hat with a gold dollar-sign chain around his neck. The Trump portrait had been removed from the crate before the security check. Both were done by Orlando-based artist Scott Scheidly.

(AJC.com) OK, how do we say this?

Ummm, so, Six Flags in Austell had this 1,000-person snowball fight with fake snowballs planned for Saturday, right? But when real snow blanketed metro Atlanta with the real stuff it got real really fast.

And so, Six Flags announced on Twitter that the Cobb County amusement park would not open Saturday and reopen Sunday.

Snow Mountain also met the same, ironic fate.

The Six Flags tweet came at 1:17 a.m., about 12 hours before the event was supposed to occur.

And it really wouldn't matter because the Georgia Department of Transportation is still asking folks to remain off the roads.

If this ruins your Saturday plans, spend some time relaxing by looking at these pictures of babies and pets from around metro Atlanta seeing snow for the first time yesterday.

Authorities on Long Island are looking to catch a couple they say were living the high life with a stolen credit card number.

Suffolk County police released dive video of the man and woman Friday. The video shows them plunging from an airplane over Shirley with instructors.

The duo allegedly used a stolen credit card number to pay for two dives and a photo-video package at Skydive Long Island in Shirley back in June.

The bill totaled about $700. When the charge was denied by the credit card company, the owner of Skydive called the card's owner - a man from Washington State who said his wallet had been stolen.

Suffolk Police Chief Stuart Cameron called the duo's skydiving spree "brazen."

"Normally if you're using a stolen card, you don't want to have your photos taken," Cameron said.

Police say they're offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They're asking anyone with information to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

