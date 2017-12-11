Powerful PSA from Sandy Hook Promise seeks to prevent "tomorrow's" school shooting

KHQ.COM - A PSA posted by Sandy Hook Promise gives an eerie reminder that it feels almost inevitable, in today's world, it's only a matter of time before news stations across the country report on another school shooting... and then another... and another.



Sandy Hook Promise is an organization that trains students and adults to know the signs of gun violence so that no other parent experiences the senseless, horrific loss of their child.



The PSA begins with a reporter on scene of a school where she announces she's reporting "on tomorrow's school shooting." The reporter then proceeds to interview classmates, first responders, school staff members and parents who all eerily respond with answers that have now become typical in school shootings.



"He told some of us that his dad kept a gun in his closet and he always planned on using it against, you know, the people that bullied him. Tomorrow I'll probably say that I wish I told someone." one classmate says.



"After the shooting we'll probably feel pretty bad about picking on him, but until then we'll just keep doing it because he's pretty weird," another classmate states who admits to being a bully.



"Tomorrow I'll probably point out that something has seemed off with him since the beginning of the school year," the teacher of the shooter states.



In an interview with police officer expected to arrive on scene first, an officer says, "someone is expected to tell us after the shooting that the shooter has been posting on social media about doing this fore weeks."



And then... the most chilling interview of all. The interview with a mother of a little girl, who in the moment seems fine, since it's the day before the shooting, but she foreshadows that she won't be able to talk to her child about the shooting because her daughter will be one of the victims killed.



The reporter asks, "So how will you explain this shooting to your daughter?"



"Actually I won't get to explain it to her because she won't make it," the mother says while looking at her daughter sitting on her lap.



The video then ends with an important reminder: "You can stop tomorrow's shootings if you recognize the warning signs of today."



